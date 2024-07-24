Confused about what to make on busy mornings? Try this instant, healthy recipe of Puffed Rice Dosa

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Try this instant, healthy recipe of Puffed Rice Dosa

Mornings can be hectic, and figuring out what to prepare for breakfast can add to the stress. If you’re looking for a quick, healthy, and delicious option, puffed rice dosa is an excellent choice. This instant dosa recipe is not only easy to whip up but also nutritious, making it perfect for busy mornings.

Ingredients

2 cups puffed rice

1 cup plain yogurt

1/2 cup rice flour

1/4 cup urad dal (split black gram)

1-2 green chilies, finely chopped (optional)

1/2 tsp mustard seeds

1/4 tsp turmeric powder

Salt to taste

Fresh coriander leaves, chopped (optional)

Oil for cooking

Instructions

Soak the Puffed Rice: Begin by soaking the puffed rice in water for about 10 minutes. This will help soften it and make it easier to blend. Prepare the Batter: Drain the puffed rice and transfer it to a blender. Add the yogurt, rice flour, and urad dal. Blend until you get a smooth batter. If needed, add a little water to achieve a dosa-like consistency. Season the Batter: In a small pan, heat a bit of oil and add mustard seeds. Once they start to splutter, add the chopped green chilies (if using) and turmeric powder. Sauté for a minute and then add this tempering to the dosa batter. Mix well and add salt to taste. Cook the Dosa: Heat a non-stick skillet or dosa pan over medium heat and lightly grease it with oil. Pour a ladleful of batter onto the pan and spread it in a circular motion to form a thin dosa. Cook until the edges turn golden brown and the dosa is crispy. Flip and cook the other side for a minute. Serve: Serve the puffed rice dosa hot with coconut chutney, sambar, or any side dish of your choice.

Why Puffed Rice Dosa?

Quick and Easy: This recipe doesn’t require any fermenting or long preparation times. The batter is ready in minutes, and the dosa cooks quickly.

Healthy: Puffed rice is light and easy to digest. Combined with yogurt and rice flour, it provides a good balance of nutrients and energy.

Versatile: You can customise the dosa with your favourite spices and herbs to suit your taste.

This puffed rice dosa is a fantastic solution for busy mornings, offering a healthy start to your day without much hassle. Try it out and enjoy a nutritious breakfast that fits perfectly into your fast-paced schedule!

