Bored of eating masala dosa? Try this easy recipe of instant Tomato Dosa to enlighten your taste buds

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Try this easy recipe for instant Tomato Dosa

Are you tired of the same old masala dosa and looking to add some zest to your breakfast? Look no further than the Instant Tomato Dosa! This easy-to-make recipe will surely tantalise your taste buds and bring a burst of flavours to your mornings.

Ingredients:

1 cup rice flour

1/4 cup semolina (sooji)

1/4 cup all-purpose flour (maida)

1/2 cup tomato puree (freshly made or canned)

1 small onion, finely chopped

1 green chili, finely chopped (optional)

1 tablespoon chopped coriander leaves

1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

Salt to taste

Water as needed

Oil or ghee for cooking

Instructions:

Prepare the Batter: In a mixing bowl, combine rice flour, semolina, all-purpose flour, and salt. Add tomato puree and enough water to make a smooth, pourable batter. Mix well to remove any lumps. Add Flavour: To the batter, add chopped onions, green chili (if using), cumin seeds, and coriander leaves. Mix everything thoroughly to distribute the ingredients evenly. Heat the Griddle: Heat a non-stick or cast-iron griddle (tawa) over medium heat. Spread a few drops of oil or ghee evenly on the surface. Cook the Dosa: Pour a ladleful of the batter onto the centre of the hot griddle. Using the back of the ladle, spread the batter in a circular motion to make a thin dosa. Drizzle Oil: Drizzle a few drops of oil or ghee around the edges of the dosa. Allow it to cook for about 2-3 minutes on medium heat until the edges start to brown. Flip and Cook: Carefully flip the dosa using a spatula. Cook the other side for another minute or until it turns golden brown and crisp. Serve Hot: Transfer the dosa onto a plate and serve hot with coconut chutney, tomato chutney, or sambar.

Tips to Remember:

Adjust the spiciness by adding more or fewer green chilies.

Ensure the griddle is hot enough before pouring the batter to get crispy dosas.

You can also add grated carrots or finely chopped capsicum for extra crunch and flavour.

Enjoy your Instant Tomato Dosa as a delightful change from the usual breakfast fare!

ALSO READ: Ever heard of No Bread Sandwich? Try this tasty, healthy recipe of Aloo Suji Sub