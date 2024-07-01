Ever heard of No Bread Sandwich? Try this tasty, healthy recipe of Aloo Suji Sub

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Try this tasty, healthy recipe of Aloo Suji Sandwich

Sandwiches are a go-to comfort food for many of us, but have you ever thought of making a sandwich without bread? Introducing the No Bread Aloo Suji Sandwich, a delicious and healthy twist on the classic sandwich that you'll love.

Ingredients:

1 cup semolina (suji)

2 cups water

2 medium potatoes (boiled and mashed)

1 small onion (finely chopped)

1 small tomato (finely chopped)

1 small green chili (finely chopped)

1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds

1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder

1/2 teaspoon red chili powder

Salt to taste

1 tablespoon oil

Fresh coriander leaves (finely chopped)

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Instructions:

Prepare the Semolina Base: In a pan, dry roast the semolina (suji) on medium heat until it turns light golden. Set aside. Boil 2 cups of water in a saucepan. Add the roasted semolina gradually while stirring continuously to avoid lumps. Cook until it forms a thick, smooth mixture. Remove from heat and let it cool.

Prepare the Aloo Filling:

Heat oil in a pan. Add mustard seeds and cumin seeds. Let them splutter.

Add finely chopped onions and green chili. Sauté until the onions turn translucent.

Add chopped tomatoes and cook until they become soft and mushy.

Add turmeric powder, red chili powder, and salt. Mix well.

Add boiled and mashed potatoes. Stir to combine all ingredients. Cook for a few minutes until the mixture is well blended.

Add lemon juice and finely chopped coriander leaves. Mix well and remove from heat.

Assemble the Sandwich:

Divide the cooled semolina mixture into equal portions. Take one portion and flatten it on a greased plate or surface, shaping it into a square or rectangle to form the base layer.

Spread the aloo filling evenly over the semolina base.

Take another portion of the semolina mixture and flatten it to cover the filling, forming the top layer of the sandwich.

Press gently to seal the edges.

Cook the Sandwich: Heat a non-stick pan or tawa and grease it lightly with oil. Place the sandwich on the pan and cook on medium heat until both sides turn golden brown and crispy. Flip carefully to cook the other side.

Serve: Cut the No Bread Aloo Suji Sandwich into desired shapes. Serve hot with your favorite chutney or sauce and enjoy!

This No Bread Aloo Suji Sandwich is a unique and nutritious option for breakfast, lunch, or a snack. It’s perfect for those looking to try something different while maintaining a healthy diet. Give it a try and enjoy a bread-free yet delicious sandwich experience!

