Pair these soul-warming snacks with your morning tea this rainy season

Rainy mornings call for a combination of warmth, comfort, and a touch of indulgence. As the pitter-patter of raindrops creates a soothing melody outside your window, there's nothing quite like enjoying a hot cup of tea paired with delightful snacks to lift your spirits. This season brings a craving for comforting foods that complement the cosy ambiance. Here are some soul-warming snacks that perfectly complement your morning tea during this rainy season:

Pakoras: These crispy fritters made from chickpea flour (besan) and assorted vegetables such as potatoes, onions, or spinach are a quintessential monsoon treat. The crunchiness of pakoras perfectly contrasts with the softness of the rain outside. Dip them in mint chutney or tangy tamarind sauce for an extra burst of flavour. Samosas: A universally loved snack, samosas are triangular pastries filled with spiced potatoes, peas, and sometimes minced meat. The crisp outer crust and savoury filling make them an ideal companion to a steaming cup of chai. Add a dollop of spicy green chutney or sweet tamarind sauce for that extra zing. Masala Chai with Biscuits: While not a snack, masala chai (spiced tea) is a must-have during the rainy season. Its blend of tea leaves, milk, and aromatic spices like cardamom and ginger warms you from within. Pair it with simple butter biscuits or cookies for a delightful morning indulgence. Kachoris: These deep-fried pastries filled with spiced lentils or peas are another popular tea-time snack. The crispy exterior and flavourful filling make kachoris an indulgent treat that pairs well with a hot cup of tea. Corn Bhel: A light and refreshing option, corn bhel is a tangy Indian street food made with boiled corn kernels, onions, tomatoes, and a mix of spicy and tangy chutneys. This crunchy and flavoursome snack is perfect for those who prefer a lighter bite with their tea. Dhokla: Originating from the state of Gujarat, dhokla is a steamed savoury cake made from fermented batter of rice and chickpea flour. It has a spongy texture and a slightly tangy flavour. Serve it with a drizzle of tempered mustard seeds and curry leaves for an authentic taste experience. Cutting Chai with Parle-G: Cutting chai refers to a small, strong serving of tea that's a staple in many parts of India. Pair this with Parle-G biscuits, a classic choice loved for their simplicity and nostalgic taste. The combination is unbeatable, whether you're relaxing indoors or enjoying the rain from your porch. Cheese Toast: For those who prefer a Western twist, cheese toast is a perfect match. Crispy toast topped with melted cheese, sometimes with a hint of herbs or spices, pairs wonderfully with a cup of English breakfast tea or even a fragrant herbal blend. Poha: A light and fluffy dish made from flattened rice, Poha is seasoned with mustard seeds, turmeric, and curry leaves. It's easy to digest and packed with flavour, making it an ideal choice for a rainy morning when you want something warm and satisfying. Banana Fritters: Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, banana fritters are made by dipping ripe banana slices in a batter of flour, sugar, and spices before frying them until golden brown. They are a sweet and comforting treat that pairs beautifully with a cup of aromatic tea.

Whether you prefer spicy, sweet, or savoury flavours, these snack pairings are sure to make your tea time during the rainy season a delightful experience. Enjoy the raindrops and these soul-warming treats with your favourite cup of tea!

