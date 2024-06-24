Bored eating gram flour Dhokla? Try this delicious recipe with flattened rice to enjoy the delicacy

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Try 'Dhokla' made with flattened rice.

If people feel like eating something healthy and tasty in the morning, they make and eat Poha or Dhokla. If you are bored of eating Poha made with flattened rice, then you can make Dhokla from Poha. Yes, it may sound strange, but Poha makes a very tasty and spongy Dhokla. It is also very easy to make. Most people like to eat Dhokla. It is very soft and light to eat. If you eat Dhokla made from Poha once, you will forget to eat Dhokla made from gram flour. You can eat Dhokla made from Poha as a snack in the evening or at breakfast in the morning. Know what is this special recipe?

How to make Dhokla from Poha, know the recipe:

To make dhokla from poha, you will need 1 cup of flattened rice. For this, 1 cup of rava or semolina is required.

To add to dhokla you need 1 cup curd and 1/2 tsp baking soda and salt as per taste.

Now for tempering, take 1 tsp oil, 8-10 curry leaves, 3-4 green chillies chopped, 1 pinch asafoetida, 2 pinches mustard seeds, 1/2 tsp turmeric for colour.

Clean the flattened rice, wash it with water 2-3 times and soak it for about 2 hours.

After this, remove the extra water from the poha put it in the mixer and make a smooth paste of it.

Take out the paste prepared from poha in a bowl and mix semolina in it.

Now beat the curd and add it to the poha-semolina mix. Add salt to it and keep it covered for 15 minutes.

Now whisk the mixture and mix baking soda in it. Apply oil on the plate and spread the mixture.

Now put the water to boil place the plate containing dhokla in it and keep it covered for 20-25 minutes.

Delicious spongy Poha Dhokla is ready. After it cools down, eat it after adding seasoning to it.

To prepare the tempering, add oil to a pan and when it is hot, add mustard seeds, asafoetida, green chillies, turmeric and curry leaves.

Add some water to it and you can also add 1 teaspoon sugar for sweetness.

Spread the tadka well on the dhokla plate and then cut it with a knife and eat it.

This dhokla made from poha (flattened rice) will taste even better than the gram flour dhokla. The special thing about the dish is that it is very light on the stomach.