Sawan 2024: Foods you should eat and avoid during this auspicious Shravan month

The holy month of Sawan, also known as Shravan, is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is a time of fasting, prayer, and devotion for many Hindus. This auspicious period, which typically falls in July and August, is marked by a series of religious observances, including special prayers, rituals, and dietary restrictions. This year, according to Drik Panchang, Sawan begins on July 22 and ends on August 19 this year. This means Sawan will be observed for 29 days. During Sawan, devotees often follow specific dietary guidelines to purify their bodies and minds. Here’s a guide on what foods to eat and avoid during this sacred month.

Foods to Eat During Sawan

Fruits: Fresh fruits are an essential part of the diet during Sawan. They are considered pure and easy to digest, providing necessary nutrients and hydration. Popular choices include bananas, apples, pomegranates, and melons. Dairy Products: Milk, yogurt, paneer (cottage cheese), and ghee (clarified butter) are highly encouraged. These dairy products are not only nutritious but also have a cooling effect on the body. Sabudana (Tapioca Pearls): Sabudana khichdi or vada is a staple during fasting. Sabudana is rich in carbohydrates and provides energy throughout the day. Buckwheat Flour (Kuttu Ka Atta): Buckwheat flour is often used to make puris, chapatis, or pancakes. It is gluten-free and easy to digest, making it ideal for fasting. Water Chestnut Flour (Singhare Ka Atta): Similar to buckwheat flour, this is another fasting-friendly flour used to prepare various dishes like puris and halwa. Potatoes and Sweet Potatoes: These root vegetables are versatile and can be used in various recipes. They are filling and provide the necessary energy. Nuts and Dry Fruits: Almonds, walnuts, raisins, and other dry fruits are great for snacking and adding to dishes for extra nutrition and energy. Coconut: Fresh coconut, coconut water, and coconut milk are commonly consumed during Sawan. Coconut is considered auspicious and offers hydration and nutrition.

Foods to Avoid During Sawan

Non-Vegetarian Food: Meat, fish, and eggs are strictly avoided. The focus is on maintaining a vegetarian diet to promote purity and spiritual growth. Onion and Garlic: These are believed to generate heat in the body and are thus avoided. They are also considered tamasic, which means they can promote negative energy. Grains and Pulses: Wheat, rice, lentils, and other grains and pulses are usually avoided. Instead, devotees opt for alternatives like buckwheat flour and water chestnut flour. Alcohol and Tobacco: Consumption of alcohol and tobacco is strictly prohibited during this holy month. Processed and Junk Foods: Foods like chips, packaged snacks, and other processed items are avoided to maintain a healthy and natural diet. Spicy and Oily Foods: Heavy, spicy, and oily foods are generally avoided as they can disrupt digestion and are not conducive to the fasting process.

Following these dietary guidelines during Sawan helps devotees maintain physical health and spiritual focus. The emphasis on natural, vegetarian foods aligns with the principles of simplicity and purity, making this month a time for detoxification and devotion. By adhering to these practices, devotees can honor Lord Shiva and embrace the spiritual essence of this holy month.

