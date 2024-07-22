Sawan 2024: Try these 5 tasty vrat-friendly recipes to stay healthy during Shravan Somwar

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Sawan 2024: Try these 5 tasty vrat-friendly recipes

Sawan, also known as Shravan, is a significant month in the Hindu calendar, dedicated to Lord Shiva. During this holy period, many people observe fasts or vrat, which can be a challenge if you’re looking to maintain a balanced diet. To help you stay healthy and energised while fasting, here are five delicious vrat-friendly recipes that are both nutritious and easy to prepare.

1. Sabudana Khichdi

Ingredients:

1 cup sabudana (tapioca pearls)

1 potato, diced

1 tablespoon ghee (clarified butter)

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

2 green chilies, finely chopped

1 teaspoon lemon juice

Salt to taste

Fresh coriander leaves, chopped

Instructions:

Soak sabudana in water for 2-3 hours until they become soft.

Heat ghee in a pan, add cumin seeds and let them splutter.

Add diced potatoes and cook until they are soft.

Add green chilies, soaked sabudana, and salt. Stir well and cook for a few minutes.

Garnish with lemon juice and fresh coriander leaves before serving.

2. Kuttu Ka Paratha

Ingredients:

1 cup kuttu ka atta (buckwheat flour)

1 tablespoon ghee

1/2 teaspoon ajwain (carom seeds)

Salt to taste

Water as needed

Instructions:

Mix kuttu ka atta, ajwain, and salt in a bowl.

Gradually add water and knead into a smooth dough.

Divide the dough into small balls and roll each into a thin paratha.

Heat a tava (griddle) and cook the parathas with ghee on both sides until golden brown.

3. Fruit Chaat

Ingredients:

1 apple, chopped

1 banana, sliced

1 orange, segmented

1/2 cup pomegranate seeds

1 tablespoon lemon juice

A pinch of black salt

Instructions:

Combine all the chopped fruits in a bowl.

Add lemon juice and a pinch of black salt.

Toss gently and serve immediately for a refreshing snack.

4. Rajgira (Amaranth) Porridge

Ingredients:

1/2 cup rajgira (amaranth seeds)

2 cups water or milk

1 tablespoon honey

A handful of nuts (cashews, almonds)

A pinch of cardamom powder

Instructions:

Rinse rajgira seeds and cook them in water or milk until they are soft and the mixture thickens.

Stir in honey, cardamom powder, and nuts.

Serve warm or chilled as a healthy breakfast or snack.

5. Cucumber Raita

Ingredients:

1 cup plain yogurt

1 cucumber, grated

1/2 teaspoon roasted cumin powder

Salt to taste

Fresh mint leaves for garnish

Instructions:

Mix grated cucumber into the yogurt.

Add roasted cumin powder and salt, and stir well.

Garnish with fresh mint leaves before serving.

These recipes are not only easy to make but also help keep your energy levels up while observing fasts during Sawan. Enjoy these tasty and nutritious dishes to make your fasting period more enjoyable and fulfilling!

