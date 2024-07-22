Sawan 2024: 5 do's and don'ts to follow while fasting on Shravan Somwar

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Sawan 2024: 5 do's and don'ts to follow while fasting

The holy month of Sawan, also known as Shravan, holds immense significance in Hindu culture. Dedicated to Lord Shiva, this month is marked by devout fasting, prayers, and rituals. Among the most revered practices during Sawan are the Shravan Somwar fasts, observed on Mondays. To ensure your fasting is spiritually rewarding and physically healthy, here are five essential dos and don'ts to follow during Sawan 2024.

Do's

Begin with a Cleanse: Start your day with a bath and wear clean clothes. This ritual purification sets the tone for a spiritually uplifting fast and symbolises the washing away of impurities. Consume Sattvic Food: Sattvic food, which is pure, clean, and nutritious, is recommended during the fast. Include fruits, milk, yogurt, and simple preparations of sabudana (tapioca) or kuttu (buckwheat). These foods keep you energised and are easy on the digestive system. Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water, herbal teas, and coconut water throughout the day. Staying hydrated helps maintain your energy levels and prevents dehydration, especially if you are refraining from solid foods. Perform Shiva Puja: Dedicate time to perform Shiva puja (prayer) in the morning and evening. Chanting the "Om Namah Shivaya" mantra, offering bael leaves, and lighting a lamp are integral parts of the worship that bring peace and positivity. Engage in Spiritual Activities: Read scriptures, meditate, and engage in other spiritual activities. This not only helps you stay focused on the spiritual significance of the fast but also fosters inner peace and mindfulness.

Don'ts

Avoid Non-Vegetarian Food: Abstain from consuming non-vegetarian food and avoid onions, garlic, and processed foods. These are considered tamasic (impure) and are believed to disturb the sanctity of the fast. Stay Away from Addictive Substances: Refrain from smoking, drinking alcohol, or consuming any addictive substances. These can negate the spiritual benefits of fasting and harm your health. Do Not Overeat: While it is important to stay nourished, avoid overeating, especially during the evening meal (parana). Overeating can make you feel sluggish and negate the detoxifying benefits of the fast. Avoid Negative Emotions: Try to maintain a positive and peaceful mindset. Avoid anger, jealousy, and other negative emotions as they can impact the spiritual purity of your fast. Limit Physical Strain: Avoid heavy physical activities or strenuous exercises. Fasting can make you feel light-headed, and overexertion might lead to fatigue or other health issues.

By following these do's and don'ts, you can ensure that your Shravan Somwar fast is not only spiritually fulfilling but also physically beneficial. May this Sawan bring you closer to Lord Shiva and fill your life with divine blessings.

