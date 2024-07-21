Happy Sawan 2024: Wishes, messages, images, WhatsApp and Facebook status on Shravan Somwar

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Happy Sawan 2024: Wishes, messages, images and more

The month of Sawan, also known as Shravan, holds a special place in the hearts of Hindus. It is a time of devotion, fasting, and celebration dedicated to Lord Shiva. This year, according to Drik Panchang, Sawan begins on July 22 and ends on August 19 this year. This means Sawan will be observed for 29 days. The Mondays of Sawan, known as Sawan Somvar, hold special importance. Devotees observe fasts and offer prayers to Lord Shiva on these days, seeking his blessings for health, wealth, and prosperity.

Here are some heartfelt wishes, messages, and status updates to share with your loved ones on WhatsApp and Facebook during Shravan Somwar:

Happy Sawan 2024: Wishes

May Lord Shiva bless you with happiness, prosperity, and good health this Sawan. Happy Shravan Somwar!

Wishing you a month filled with the divine blessings of Lord Shiva. Happy Sawan 2024!

May the auspicious month of Sawan bring peace and joy to your life. Happy Shravan Somwar!

May Lord Shiva shower his choicest blessings on you and your family. Happy Sawan!

On this holy Shravan Somwar, may all your prayers be answered. Har Har Mahadev!

Happy Sawan 2024: Messages

May the divine blessings of Lord Shiva fill your life with happiness, prosperity, and good health. Happy Shravan Somwar!

As we observe the holy month of Sawan, may Lord Shiva grant you all your wishes and keep you in good health. Happy Sawan 2024!

Let’s offer our prayers to Lord Shiva and seek his blessings on this auspicious Shravan Somwar. Wishing you a blessed Sawan!

May the holy month of Sawan bring joy and prosperity to your life. Happy Shravan Somwar!

Har Har Mahadev! May Lord Shiva guide you on the path of righteousness and bless you with a happy and prosperous life. Happy Sawan!

Happy Sawan 2024: Images

Happy Sawan 2024: WhatsApp and Facebook Status

Let’s celebrate the holy month of Sawan with devotion and joy. Happy Shravan Somwar!

Wishing everyone a joyous and blessed Shravan Somwar! May Lord Shiva’s blessings be with you always.

Happy Sawan 2024! Let’s seek the divine blessings of Lord Shiva and celebrate this holy month with devotion.

May this Shravan Somwar bring peace, happiness, and prosperity to all. Har Har Mahadev!

May Lord Shiva guide us and bless us with a happy and prosperous life. Happy Sawan 2024!

As you observe Shravan Somwar and celebrate the holy month of Sawan, may your prayers be answered, and may Lord Shiva's blessings fill your life with peace, joy, and prosperity. Har Har Mahadev!

