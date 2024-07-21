Sawan 2024: Know start-end date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals, significance and history about Shravan month

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Sawan 2024: Know start-end date, shubh muhurat, ritual

Sawan, also known as Shravan, is one of the most auspicious months in the Hindu calendar. It is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is marked by numerous religious activities, fasting, and prayers. The month of Shravan is filled with devotion and is considered a time for spiritual growth and renewal.

Sawan 2024: Start-End Date

According to Drik Panchang, Sawan begins on July 22 and ends on August 19 this year. This means Sawan will be observed for 29 days. The Mondays of Sawan, known as Sawan Somvar, hold special importance. Devotees observe fasts and offer prayers to Lord Shiva on these days, seeking his blessings for health, wealth, and prosperity.

There will be five Sawan Somwar's this year, and devotees can observe the fast on these days:

Shravan Calendar

July 22, 2024 - First Shravan Somwar vrat

July 29, 2024 - Second Shravan Somwar vrat

August 5, 2024 - Third Shravan Somwar vrat

August 12, 2024 - Fourth Shravan Somwar vrat

August 19, 2024 - Last or fifth Shravan Somwar vrat

In other states, including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Sawan will begin on August 5 and end on September 3.

Sawan 2024: Shubh Muhurat

The Shubh Muhurat, or auspicious time, during the month of Sawan is particularly significant for performing religious rituals and prayers. As per Drik Panchang, Sawan Purnima falls on Monday, August 19. The Abhijeet Muhurat is scheduled to take place from 12:04 pm to 12:55 pm on July 22, and the Shravana Nakshatra is said to observed at 10:21 pm on July 22. Meanwhile, the Pratipada tithi will last up to 1:11 pm.

Sawan 2024: Puja Rituals

Sawan Somvar Vrat: Devotees observe a fast every Monday during Sawan, offering prayers to Lord Shiva with milk, honey, and bel leaves. The fast is believed to bring blessings and fulfill wishes.

Rudrabhishek: This is a special ritual where the Shiva Linga is bathed with water, milk, curd, honey, and ghee. The chanting of Vedic mantras accompanies the ritual, enhancing its spiritual significance.

Kavadi Yatra: Devotees undertake a pilgrimage carrying a decorated structure called Kavadi. They travel to temples to offer their prayers and seek blessings from Lord Shiva.

Kanwar Yatra: This is a significant pilgrimage where devotees, known as Kanwariyas, carry water from the Ganges River to offer it to Lord Shiva in temples, particularly in Haridwar, Gaumukh, and Sultanganj.

Shravan Puja: Daily prayers and special pujas are conducted in homes and temples. Devotees recite the Shiva Chalisa, Rudrashtakam, and other hymns dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Sawan 2024: Significance

The month of Sawan is believed to be highly auspicious for worshipping Lord Shiva. According to Hindu mythology, it is during this month that Lord Shiva drank the poison (Halahala) that emerged during the churning of the ocean (Samudra Manthan), thus saving the universe. This act of selflessness and benevolence is commemorated by devotees through fasting, prayers, and rituals.

Sawan is also a time for personal reflection and spiritual growth. Observing fasts and performing rituals during this month is believed to purify the mind and soul, bringing peace and prosperity to one's life.

Sawan 2024: History

The month of Sawan has deep roots in Hindu mythology and tradition. The story of Samudra Manthan, where the gods (Devas) and demons (Asuras) churned the ocean to obtain the elixir of immortality (Amrit), is closely associated with this month. When the deadly poison emerged, Lord Shiva consumed it to protect the universe. This act of divine sacrifice is honored by devotees during Sawan.

Another significant aspect of Sawan is its connection to the monsoon season in India. The rains during this period are seen as a blessing, rejuvenating the earth and supporting agricultural activities. The spiritual and physical renewal brought by the monsoon is celebrated through various rituals and festivals during Sawan.

ALSO READ: Guru Purnima 2024: From Khichdi to Ladoo; 5 healthy, tasty dishes to treat your gurus