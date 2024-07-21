Guru Purnima 2024: From Khichdi to Ladoo; 5 healthy, tasty dishes to treat your gurus

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 5 healthy, tasty dishes to treat your gurus

Guru Purnima celebrated on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Ashadha, is a special occasion dedicated to honouring and expressing gratitude to our teachers and mentors. It's a time to acknowledge their guidance and the positive impact they've had on our lives. This year, Guru Purnima will be observed on July 21, and it’s an ideal time to prepare special dishes that reflect the cultural richness and respect associated with this day.

Here are five traditional Indian dishes that you can prepare to celebrate Guru Purnima and pay tribute to your gurus:

1. Khichdi

Khichdi is a comforting, nutritious dish made with rice, lentils, and spices. Often referred to as a staple of Indian comfort food, it symbolises simplicity and humility. It's easy to digest and offers a balanced meal, making it perfect for honouring the teachings of a guru. Cook it with a blend of spices like cumin, turmeric, and ginger for added flavour.

2. Chana Masala

Chana Masala is a popular North Indian dish made from chickpeas cooked in a spicy, tangy tomato gravy. Rich in protein and flavour, it represents the strength and wisdom imparted by a guru. Serve it with rice or Indian bread (roti) for a wholesome meal.

3. Ladoo

Ladoos are sweet treats made from various ingredients like besan (gram flour), coconut, or semolina. These sweet balls are often prepared during festivals and special occasions. They are a symbol of the sweet and fruitful guidance provided by a guru. Try making besan ladoos or coconut ladoos to share with family and friends.

4. Pulao

Pulao, a fragrant rice dish cooked with vegetables and aromatic spices, is both comforting and elegant. You can prepare it with a variety of vegetables, nuts, and spices to suit your taste. This dish is easy to make and pairs wonderfully with a side of raita or yogurt, making it a perfect choice for the occasion.

5. Kheer

Kheer, a traditional Indian rice pudding, is another delightful dessert for Guru Purnima. Made with rice, milk, sugar, and flavoured with cardamom, nuts, and saffron, this creamy and aromatic dessert is a symbol of purity and celebration. It's a comforting and nourishing dish that’s perfect for concluding a special meal.

