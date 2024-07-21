Guru Purnima 2024: Wishes, messages, images, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with your Gurus

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Wishes and messages to share on Guru Purnima 2024

Guru Purnima, a traditional Hindu festival dedicated to spiritual and academic teachers, will be celebrated on July 21, 2024. This day is a time to honour and express gratitude to our gurus, who guide us with their wisdom and teachings. Here are some heartfelt wishes, messages, images, and status ideas to share with your loved ones on this auspicious occasion.

Guru Purnima 2024: Wishes and Messages

"On this Guru Purnima, I thank you for being my guiding light and showing me the right path. Happy Guru Purnima!"

"Wishing you a blessed Guru Purnima! May your life be filled with the blessings and teachings of your guru."

"On this Guru Purnima, let's take a moment to express our gratitude to the mentors and teachers who have shaped our lives. Thank you and Happy Guru Purnima!"

"You have been a guiding star and a source of inspiration for me. Thank you for being my guru. Happy Guru Purnima!"

"To the world, you may just be a teacher, but to your students, you are a hero. Happy Guru Purnima!"

Guru Purnima 2024: Images

Image Source : SOCIALGuru Purnima 2024

Image Source : SOCIALGuru Purnima 2024

Image Source : SOCIALGuru Purnima 2024

Image Source : SOCIALGuru Purnima 2024

Guru Purnima 2024: WhatsApp and Facebook Status

"Happy Guru Purnima to all the amazing teachers who have been my guiding light."

"On this Guru Purnima, I express my heartfelt gratitude to all the teachers who have been my guiding stars. Happy Guru Purnima 2024!"

"Celebrating the light of knowledge and the guidance of our gurus today. Happy Guru Purnima!"

"Thank you to all the gurus who have shaped my journey with their wisdom and love. Happy Guru Purnima!"

"Honouring the mentors and teachers who inspire us every day. Wishing everyone a blessed Guru Purnima!"

Celebrate Guru Purnima 2024 by sharing these wishes, messages, images, and statuses with your loved ones, and let the spirit of gratitude and respect for your gurus fill the day with joy and reverence.

ALSO READ: When is Guru Purnima 2024? Know date, shubh muhurat, history, significance and more about Vyasa Purnima