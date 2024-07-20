When is Guru Purnima 2024? Know date, shubh muhurat, history, significance and more about Vyasa Purnima

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Guru Purnima 2024: Date, time, history, rituals & more

Guru Purnima celebrated on the full moon day of the Ashadha month (June-July), holds significant importance for both Hindus and Jains. This year, Guru Purnima will be observed globally on July 21. Besides India, the festival is also celebrated in Nepal and Bhutan. The day is dedicated to showing profound respect and gratitude to Gurus, who are seen as guiding lights and sources of knowledge. The term 'Guru' means 'one who dispels darkness,' highlighting their role in eliminating ignorance and leading the way to enlightenment. 'Purnima' refers to the full moon night on which the festival falls.

Guru Purnima is also known as Vyasa Purnima, marking the birth anniversary of Sage Vyasa, the author of the Mahabharata. According to the Hindu Panchang, Guru Purnima signifies the culmination of various yogas.

Guru Purnima 2024: Date and Timings

In 2024, Guru Purnima will be celebrated on July 21st.

According to Drik Panchang:

Purnima tithi begins: 05:59 PM on July 20, 2024

Purnima tithi ends - 03:46 PM on July 21, 2024

Guru Purnima 2024: History

According to Hindu mythology, Guru Purnima is linked to the birth of a renowned sage, the son of Sage Parashar. This divine child believed to possess vast knowledge of the past, present, and future (Bhoot Kaal, Vartamaan Kaal, and Bhavishya Kaal), recognised the significance of preserving and disseminating spiritual and religious wisdom. He meticulously organised the Vedas into four parts. This ancient Guru, known as Vyas, is celebrated on this day, also called Vyas Purnima. Guru Purnima serves as a reminder of the enduring importance of education and learning, and honours the revered Gurus who generously share their knowledge with the world.

Guru Purnima 2024: Significance

The word ‘Guru’ is derived from the Sanskrit roots ‘Gu’ (darkness or ignorance) and ‘Ru’ (removal), meaning a guru is someone who dispels darkness and brings enlightenment. This festival underscores the importance of the guru-disciple relationship, which is considered sacred and integral to personal and spiritual growth.

Guru Purnima 2024: Rituals

On Guru Purnima, Buddhists commemorate Gautam Buddha's first sermon to his initial five followers and the establishment of the sangha. Hindus honour the Maha Guru with early morning puja, recitation of the Maha Gita, and rituals including flowers, gifts, prasad, and charanamritha. Veda Vyasa ashrams perform Sandal pujas.

