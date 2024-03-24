Shraddha Kapoor calls out people mistreating animals, urges strict action

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shraddha Kapoor

Actress Shraddha Kapoor's love and affection towards animals is known to many. Shraddha took to social media and called out people who mistreated and tortured dogs under the pretext of Holi celebrations. She even shared her opinion on her Instagram story.

Shraddha Kapoor has shared a post on her social media, in which some people are seen misbehaving with dogs. In the second clip of the video, a man is forcefully throwing colour on his door. Along with the post, she wrote in the caption, If you see someone behaving like this. Take action please".

In Shraddha's personal front, the actress was seen with her rumoured boyfriend and write Rahul Modi. For the unversed, Rahul has been credited on IMDb as the writer of Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and even Shraddha, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar. Both of them met for the first time on the set of the film and reportedly their friendship turned into love. There are reports that in 2022 when

Shraddha had an alleged breakup with photographer Rohan Shrestha. Born and brought up in Mumbai, Rahul studied at Whistling Woods International Institute. He interned on the sets of the 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama and worked as an associate director on other projects such as Akash Vani.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Luv Ranjan's directorial Tu Jhoothi Mein Makkar, starring alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The film also stars Anubhav Singh Bassi, Hasleen Kaur, Monica Chaudhary and Dimple Kapadia. The film fared well at the box and was equally lauded by the netizens for the performance. Shraddha Kapoor will next be seen in Dinesh Vijan's horror film Stree. The film is the sequel to Stree and the fourth instalment in the horror franchise. The film will see Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana reprising their roles.