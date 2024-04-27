IPL Rising Star: Riyan Parag, Rajasthan Royals' pocket-sized dynamo

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Riyan Parag.

Riyan Parag has been polarising opinion since he made his IPL debut and has often copped a lot of flak across social media platforms. The Assam-born felt that he was going to smash four sixes in an over during the course of IPL (Indian Premier League) 2023 and took to X to express it.

However, he could only manage to hit five in the entire season and faced a lot of backlash on social media. The power-packed allrounder experienced a horrid run throughout IPL 2023 and scored merely 78 runs in seven games at an average of 13.00 and a strike rate of 118.18.

Despite the ire that came his way, Riyan didn't stop believing in himself and went back to the other domestic competitions to prove his mettle.

He unleashed his power-hitting ability in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 competition and finished as the leading run-getter in the tournament with 510 runs in 10 games with the help of seven half-centuries.

His runs came at an excellent strike rate of 182.79 and he maintained consistency while scoring runs at an average of 85.00.

Riyan accumulated 378 runs in four games during the recently culminated Ranji Trophy season at an impressive average of 75.60 and with the help of two centuries and a fifty.

After a dream season like that, all eyes were glued on Riyan when he walked out to bat for Rajasthan in their season opener against Lucknow Super Giants at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on March 24, and he didn't disappoint.

Riyan smashed a 29-ball 43 to take Rajasthan to 193 in their 20 overs which turned out to be enough for them in the end.

He got even better in the second game and scored a quick-fire 84 off just 45 balls against Delhi Capitals to register his first fifty of the season.

Having showcased his power-hitting ability already in the first two games, Riyan's patience was put to the test by the Mumbai Indians bowlers in the third game when Rajasthan looked in trouble while chasing a small total of 126.

However, Riyan even passed that test with flying colours and scored an unbeaten half-century to take his side home at the Wankhede Stadium.

The youngster has already scored three fifties in the ongoing season and looks set to score more. Though he may not picked in India's T20 World Cup squad as there is stiff competition for places, his blazing performances have certainly silenced his fiercest of critics.