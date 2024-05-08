'Send CBI, ED to probe Adani, Ambani': Rahul Gandhi's retort to PM Modi's 'tempo loads of money' jibe

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses during a public meeting for Lok Sabha polls.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday in a retort to the Prime Minister's 'tempo loads of money' jibe at Congress dared him to hold an ED, CBI probe on whether businessmen Adani and Ambani sent money to his party. Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a dig at Rahul Gandhi asking the Congress scion as to why he was not targeting his government on the issue of Adani and Ambani in this election and asked whether they had a deal with the two industrialists and received 'tempo loads of money'.

Rahul Gandhi, responding to the Prime Minister, asked whether he was speaking from his 'personnel experience' when he mentioned 'money in tempo' being sent by Ambani and Adani.

"Modi ji, are you a little scared? Normally you talk about Adani and Ambani in closed doors, but for the first time you have talked about Adani and Ambani in public," Rahul Gandhi said in a 46-second video message, posted on social media platform X by the Congress.

"The money that PM Modi has given to the two businessmen, the Congress party will give the same amount of money to the people of India through the various schemes that the party has promised," Gandhi said.

"The country knows who is the driver and helper of the BJP's tempo of corruption," he said in a post in Hindi on X. "You also know that they give money in a tempo. Is it your personal experience?" Gandhi said.

"Do one thing - send the CBI, ED to them and carry out a thorough investigation and don't be scared," he said.

Earlier, addressing an election rally at Vemulawada in Telangana, PM Modi said, "Since his Rafale issue got grounded, he started chanting about 'five industrialists'. Then he started saying Ambani-Adani. But ever since elections have been announced, these people (Congress) have stopped abusing Ambani-Adani."

"I want to ask from Telangana soil, let the Shehzada announce, how much has been lifted from Ambani-Adani. Has tempo loads of money reached the Congress? What deal has been arrived at, that abusing Ambani-Adani has stopped overnight?"

The Prime Minister also said, "Certainly something is fishy. For five years, (they) abused Adani-Ambani and it stopped overnight. It means you have received some tempo loads of 'chori ka maal' (loot)... Kaale dhan ki kitni boriya bharkar ke rupaye maare hai (how many sacks of black money you have taken) You have to answer the nation."

