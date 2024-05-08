Ananya Pandey joins Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri's Bad Newz | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ananya Pandey will have a cameo in Vicky Kaushal's Bad Newz

Bollywood actor Ananya Pandey is in the headlines these days for both her personal and professional life. Ananya is soon going to make her OTT debut with the show 'Call Me Bay'. Meanwhile, news about her association with the upcoming film 'Bad Newz' produced by Dharma Productions has also come to light. This exciting news has increased the enthusiasm of her fans.

Ananya to have a cameo in Good Newz

According to reports, actor Ananya Panday is gearing up for an exciting cameo role in the upcoming film Bad Newz directed by Anand Tiwari and produced by Dharma Productions. Along with stars like Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk, she is all set to make her mark in this star-studded venture.

According to the report, Bad Newz, scheduled for theatrical release on July 19, 2024, has reportedly cast Ananya as a popular film star who has an attractive relationship with Tripti Dimri's character, a chef. The filming of Ananya's portion has already started. Additional shooting to complete their portion of the film is scheduled for May 13, 2024.

However, the exact story of Bad Newz has not been revealed. Earlier reports indicated a story involving heteropaternal superfecundation, a rare phenomenon where twins have different fathers. Dharma Productions head Karan Johar teased the film's release on Instagram, calling it a once-in-a-billion funny situation inspired by true events.

On the work front

Talking about Ananya Pandey's work front, she was last seen in 'Dream Girl 2' with Ayushmann Khurrana. Apart from her big screen projects, Ananya Panday is all set to make her debut in the world of OTT with the lead role in the upcoming series 'Call Me Bay' set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video. The premiere date of 'Call Me Bay' has not been revealed yet. However, viewers can expect updates on both projects soon.

Also Read: Sangeet Sivan, Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 director dies at 61 while undergoing treatment