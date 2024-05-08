IPL 2024 Points Table: Sunrisers Hyderabad go past CSK, Mumbai Indians knocked out of playoff race

Follow us on Image Source : AP Travis Head during the SRH vs LSG IPL 2024 match in Hyderabad on May 8, 2024

IPL 2024 Points Table: Sunrisers Hyderabad pulled off another memorable win to beat Lucknow Super Giants in the 57th match of the IPL 2024 on Wednesday. Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma go big again to help Sunrisers Hyderabad chase down a 167-run target with 10 wickets remaining and notably in just 9.4 overs.

Record galore as Sunrisers Hyderabad's openers dominated Lucknow bowlers from the very beginning to make it a one-sided affair but definitely not a boring one. A big 10-wicket win boosted Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2024 points table as they jumped to third position with a healthy net run rate of 0.406.

Meanwhile, a win for Hyderabad ended Mumbai Indians' remaining hopes of securing playoff qualification this season. With just eight points and three league-stage games in hands, Hardik Pandya's Mumbai will not be able to finish in the top four in the IPL 2024.

IPL 2024 Points Table after SRH vs LSG clash (Match 57)

Teams M W L D Points NRR KKR 11 8 3 0 16 1.453 RR 11 8 3 0 16 0.476 SRH 12 7 5 0 14 0.406 CSK 11 6 5 0 12 0.700 DC 12 6 6 0 12 -0.316 LSG 12 6 6 0 12 -0.769 RCB 11 4 7 0 8 -0.049 PBKS 11 4 7 0 8 -0.187 MI 12 4 8 0 8 -0.212 GT 11 4 7 0 8 -1.320

