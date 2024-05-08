Wednesday, May 08, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IPL 2024 Points Table: Sunrisers Hyderabad go past CSK, Mumbai Indians knocked out of playoff race

IPL 2024 Points Table: Sunrisers Hyderabad go past CSK, Mumbai Indians knocked out of playoff race

IPL 2024 Points Table: Chasing a 166-run target against Lucknow Super Giants, Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad pulled off a remarkable chase in just 9.4 overs to end Mumbai Indians' slim hopes to make playoff qualification in the IPL 2024 on May 8.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: May 08, 2024 23:18 IST
Travis Head
Image Source : AP Travis Head during the SRH vs LSG IPL 2024 match in Hyderabad on May 8, 2024

IPL 2024 Points Table: Sunrisers Hyderabad pulled off another memorable win to beat Lucknow Super Giants in the 57th match of the IPL 2024 on Wednesday. Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma go big again to help Sunrisers Hyderabad chase down a 167-run target with 10 wickets remaining and notably in just 9.4 overs.

Record galore as Sunrisers Hyderabad's openers dominated Lucknow bowlers from the very beginning to make it a one-sided affair but definitely not a boring one. A big 10-wicket win boosted Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2024 points table as they jumped to third position with a healthy net run rate of 0.406.

Meanwhile, a win for Hyderabad ended Mumbai Indians' remaining hopes of securing playoff qualification this season. With just eight points and three league-stage games in hands, Hardik Pandya's Mumbai will not be able to finish in the top four in the IPL 2024. 

IPL 2024 Points Table after SRH vs LSG clash (Match 57)

Teams M W L D Points NRR
KKR 11 8 3 0 16 1.453
RR 11 8 3 0 16 0.476
SRH 12 7 5 0 14 0.406
CSK 11 6 5 0 12 0.700
DC 12 6 6 0 12 -0.316
LSG 12 6 6 0 12 -0.769
RCB 11 4 7 0 8 -0.049
PBKS 11 4 7 0 8 -0.187
MI 12 4 8 0 8 -0.212
GT 11 4 7 0 8 -1.320

More to follow...

Related Stories
Sanju Samson scripts history after surpassing Shane Warne in captaincy record for Rajasthan Royals

Sanju Samson scripts history after surpassing Shane Warne in captaincy record for Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2024 achieves new milestone with 1,000 sixes in record deliveries during SRH vs LSG clash

IPL 2024 achieves new milestone with 1,000 sixes in record deliveries during SRH vs LSG clash

SRH rip apart LSG as Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma chase down 166 in 10 overs; knock out MI

SRH rip apart LSG as Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma chase down 166 in 10 overs; knock out MI

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement