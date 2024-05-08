IPL 2024 Points Table: Sunrisers Hyderabad go past CSK, Mumbai Indians knocked out of playoff race

IPL 2024 Points Table: Sunrisers Hyderabad pulled off another memorable win to beat Lucknow Super Giants in the 57th match of the IPL 2024 on Wednesday. Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma go big again to help Sunrisers Hyderabad chase down a 167-run target with 10 wickets remaining and notably in just 9.4 overs.
Record galore as Sunrisers Hyderabad's openers dominated Lucknow bowlers from the very beginning to make it a one-sided affair but definitely not a boring one. A big 10-wicket win boosted Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2024 points table as they jumped to third position with a healthy net run rate of 0.406.
Meanwhile, a win for Hyderabad ended Mumbai Indians' remaining hopes of securing playoff qualification this season. With just eight points and three league-stage games in hands, Hardik Pandya's Mumbai will not be able to finish in the top four in the IPL 2024.
IPL 2024 Points Table after SRH vs LSG clash (Match 57)
|Teams
|M
|W
|L
|D
|Points
|NRR
|KKR
|11
|8
|3
|0
|16
|1.453
|RR
|11
|8
|3
|0
|16
|0.476
|SRH
|12
|7
|5
|0
|14
|0.406
|CSK
|11
|6
|5
|0
|12
|0.700
|DC
|12
|6
|6
|0
|12
|-0.316
|LSG
|12
|6
|6
|0
|12
|-0.769
|RCB
|11
|4
|7
|0
|8
|-0.049
|PBKS
|11
|4
|7
|0
|8
|-0.187
|MI
|12
|4
|8
|0
|8
|-0.212
|GT
|11
|4
|7
|0
|8
|-1.320
More to follow...