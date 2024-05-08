Wednesday, May 08, 2024
     
SRH rip apart LSG as Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma chase down 166 in 10 overs; knock out Mumbai Indians

Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma decimated Lucknow Super Giants by chasing down 166 in just 9.4 overs as the Sunrisers Hyderabad registered their 7th win in the 2024 edition of the IPL. 165 looked like a decent total with the pitch gripping and turning and SRH openers ripped apart that speculation.

Anshul Gupta Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: May 08, 2024 22:48 IST
Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head with yet another video game
Image Source : BCCI/IPL Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head with yet another video game partnership belted LSG out of the park chasing down 166 in less than 10 overs

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) came out all guns blazing with the bat as Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma brought house down in Hyderabad chasing down the target of 166 runs in just 9.4 overs as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) now have suffered two heavy losses in successive games in the 2024 edition of the IPL. Sunrisers have moved up the ladder and now are in third place on the points table and the five-time champions Mumbai Indians are officially knocked out as they can reach a maximum of 12 points even if they win both their remaining games.

It was a carnage of the highest quality as Travis Head just took off and Abhishek joined him in very soon. Head smashed the joint-fastest fifty by an SRH batter off just 16 balls as he equalled his own record against the Delhi Capitals. Abhishek Sharma also has a 16-ball fifty in the game against the Mumbai Indians. As Head took down Naveen ul Haq, Abhishek went berserk against Yash Thakur as it felt like two gunmen surrounded a household and the members inside didn't have anywhere to go.

 

Fastest to chase the 160-plus target in IPL history (by overs batted)

SRH - 9.4 vs LSG @ Hyderabad, 2024

KKR - 15.2 vs SRH @ Kolkata, 2014
MI - 15.4 vs RR @ Mumbai-WS, 2014

Highest total after the first 10 overs in IPL

167/0 (9.4) SRH vs LSG Hyderabad 2024
158/4 SRH vs DC Delhi 2024
148/2 SRH vs MI Hyderabad 2024
141/2 MI vs SRH Hyderabad 2024

More to follow...

