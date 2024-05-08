SRH rip apart LSG as Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma chase down 166 in 10 overs; knock out Mumbai Indians

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) came out all guns blazing with the bat as Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma brought house down in Hyderabad chasing down the target of 166 runs in just 9.4 overs as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) now have suffered two heavy losses in successive games in the 2024 edition of the IPL. Sunrisers have moved up the ladder and now are in third place on the points table and the five-time champions Mumbai Indians are officially knocked out as they can reach a maximum of 12 points even if they win both their remaining games.
It was a carnage of the highest quality as Travis Head just took off and Abhishek joined him in very soon. Head smashed the joint-fastest fifty by an SRH batter off just 16 balls as he equalled his own record against the Delhi Capitals. Abhishek Sharma also has a 16-ball fifty in the game against the Mumbai Indians. As Head took down Naveen ul Haq, Abhishek went berserk against Yash Thakur as it felt like two gunmen surrounded a household and the members inside didn't have anywhere to go.
Fastest to chase the 160-plus target in IPL history (by overs batted)
SRH - 9.4 vs LSG @ Hyderabad, 2024
KKR - 15.2 vs SRH @ Kolkata, 2014
MI - 15.4 vs RR @ Mumbai-WS, 2014
Highest total after the first 10 overs in IPL
167/0 (9.4) SRH vs LSG Hyderabad 2024
158/4 SRH vs DC Delhi 2024
148/2 SRH vs MI Hyderabad 2024
141/2 MI vs SRH Hyderabad 2024
