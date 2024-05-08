Australia Police arrests Haryana brothers accused of killing Indian origin student over rent issue

Follow us on Image Source : VICTORIA POLICE Abhijeet Gartan (L) and Robin Gartan (R)

Nearly two days after a 22-year-old MTech student from India was stabbed to death in Australia, two brothers who were accused of killing were reportedly arrested on Tuesday. Navjeet Singh Sandhu was fatally attacked with a knife by another student when he tried to intervene in a dispute between a few Indian students over some rent issue. The brawl turned deadly, which eventually led to the killing of Sandhu on May 5.

Since then the police have been in search of the two accused- Abhijeet (26) and Robin Gartan (27). The trip belongs to Haryana's Karnal.

Earlier on Monday, the victim's uncle, Yashvir, the family got the information about the incident early Sunday morning. Navjeet's friend, whom he was accompanying, also sustained injuries in the incident, the uncle of the deceased said.

"Navjeet's friend (another Indian student) had asked him to accompany him to his house to pick up his belongings as he had a car. While his friend went inside, Navjeet heard some shouts and saw there was a scuffle. When Navjeet tried to intervene asking them not to fight, he was fatally stabbed in the chest with a knife," Yashvir, who'll retire from the Army in July, said.

Yashvir said the family is in a state of shock. "Navjeet was a brilliant student and was to join his family in July for vacations," he said. According to Yashvir, Navjeet had moved to Australia on a study visa one-and-a-half years ago and his father, a farmer, had sold one-and-half acres of their land to fund his education. "We urge the Government of India to help us to bring the body as soon as possible," he said.

Meanwhile, Victoria Police said their Homicide Squad detectives released details and images of two men accused.

