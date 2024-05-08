Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Gold to Property, 5 auspicious things to buy on this Akha Teej

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 5 auspicious things to buy on Akshaya Tritiya 2024

As the auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya approaches, Hindus around the world gear up to celebrate this significant occasion. Falling on the third lunar day of the bright half of the Indian month of Vaishakha, Akshaya Tritiya holds immense importance in Hindu culture. It is believed that any venture initiated on this day is bound to bring prosperity and success. Among the various customs observed on Akshaya Tritiya, buying gold and other auspicious items is considered particularly beneficial. If you're wondering what to purchase on this Akha Teej to usher in good fortune, here are five auspicious things to consider:

Gold and Jewelry: Akshaya Tritiya is synonymous with purchasing gold, as it is believed to bring eternal prosperity and good luck. Investing in gold jewelry or gold coins on this day is a common tradition among Hindus. Many jewelers offer special discounts and designs on Akshaya Tritiya, making it an ideal time to add to your collection or invest in this precious metal. Silver: Apart from gold, silver is also considered auspicious on Akshaya Tritiya. Purchasing silver items such as utensils, coins, or idols of deities is believed to bring blessings of prosperity and abundance. Silver holds significance in Hindu rituals and is often used in various religious ceremonies. Puja Items: Another popular tradition on Akshaya Tritiya is buying puja items such as idols of deities, puja thalis, incense sticks, and sacred books like the Bhagavad Gita or Ramayana. These items not only serve as a reminder of spiritual values but also symbolize the abundance of blessings that one can attract into their life on this auspicious day. Property or Land: Akshaya Tritiya is considered an opportune time to make investments in property or land. Many people believe that purchasing real estate on this day ensures growth and prosperity in the future. It is believed that any property acquired on Akshaya Tritiya will appreciate over time and bring enduring prosperity to the owner. Charity: In addition to material possessions, giving to the less fortunate is also considered highly auspicious on Akshaya Tritiya. Donating food, clothes, or money to charitable organizations or helping those in need is believed to accumulate good karma and bring blessings of abundance. This act of selflessness not only benefits the recipient but also fosters a sense of compassion and goodwill in the giver.

As you celebrate Akshaya Tritiya 2024, consider incorporating these auspicious purchases into your festivities. Whether it's investing in precious metals, acquiring puja items, or engaging in acts of charity, may this Akha Teej bring you and your loved ones immense prosperity, happiness, and fulfillment.

ALSO READ: Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Know auspicious time to buy gold | Check city-wise list