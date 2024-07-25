When is Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024? Know date, history, significance and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024: Date, history and more

Kargil Vijay Diwas is a significant day of remembrance and celebration in India, marking the triumph of the Indian Armed Forces during the Kargil War. Held annually on July 26, Kargil Vijay Diwas commemorates the end of the conflict between India and Pakistan that took place in the Kargil district of Jammu and Kashmir in 1999.

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024: Date

Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on July 26th. This year, it falls on Friday.

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024: History

The Kargil War, also known as the Kargil Conflict, was fought from May to July 1999. The war erupted after Pakistan's soldiers and militants infiltrated the Indian territory of Kargil, located in the northern region of Jammu and Kashmir. The Pakistani forces aimed to seize control of the high-altitude posts and disrupt the connection between the Indian base in Leh and the rest of the country.

The Indian Army, with its brave soldiers, responded with determination and skill, launching a series of operations to reclaim the territory. The conflict was intense and challenging due to the harsh terrain and weather conditions. Despite these difficulties, the Indian forces managed to recapture most of the posts and drive out the intruders. On July 26, 1999, India declared victory in the Kargil War, which is why the day is celebrated as Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024: Significance

Honouring Bravery and Sacrifice: Kargil Vijay Diwas is a day to honour the bravery and sacrifice of the Indian soldiers who fought valiantly during the Kargil War. Many soldiers lost their lives in the line of duty, and their courage and dedication are remembered on this day.

National Pride: The victory in the Kargil War is a matter of immense pride for the nation. It reflects the strength, resilience, and determination of the Indian Armed Forces. Kargil Vijay Diwas serves as a reminder of the nation's ability to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Celebration of Unity: The day also symbolises the unity and spirit of the Indian people and the Armed Forces. The collective effort to overcome the adversities and emerge victorious is celebrated across the country.