Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Know auspicious time to buy gold | Check city-wise list

Akshaya Tritiya, one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar approaches on May 10, the excitement among people to buy gold surges. This day holds immense significance for those looking to make investments, start new ventures, or make significant purchases. Among these, buying gold is considered particularly auspicious, symbolising prosperity and good fortune.

To maximise the auspiciousness of this occasion, it is believed that certain timings are more favourable for purchasing gold. According to Drik Panchang, these timings, known as muhurat or auspicious hours, vary depending on the location. Hence, having access to city-wise lists of these timings can be immensely helpful for those planning to buy gold on Akshaya Tritiya.

Here's a city-wise list of auspicious timings to buy gold on Akshaya Tritiya 2024:

Pune - 06:03 AM to 12:31 PM

New Delhi - 05:33 AM to 12:18 PM

Chennai - 05:45 AM to 12:06 PM

Jaipur - 05:42 AM to 12:23 PM

Hyderabad - 05:46 AM to 12:13 PM

Gurgaon - 05:34 AM to 12:18 PM

Chandigarh - 05:31 AM to 12:20 PM

Kolkata - 04:59 AM to 11:33 AM

Mumbai - 06:06 AM to 12:35 PM

Bengaluru - 05:56 AM to 12:16 PM

Ahmedabad - 06:01 AM to 12:36 PM

Noida - 05:33 AM to 12:17 PM

It's important to note that these timings are based on astrological calculations and are believed to enhance the positive energy associated with buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya. However, one should also consider personal convenience and practicality while making such purchases.

In addition to the auspicious timings, it's advisable to research and compare gold prices from different jewellers or outlets to ensure the best deal. Akshaya Tritiya often sees increased demand for gold, which can sometimes lead to inflated prices. Therefore, being an informed buyer is essential.

Akshaya Tritiya is not only a day for material investments but also an opportunity to reflect on the values of abundance and prosperity. Whether you're purchasing gold as an investment, for adornment, or as a gift, may it bring prosperity and happiness into your life. As you prepare to celebrate Akshaya Tritiya, may the blessings of this auspicious day enrich your life with endless opportunities and prosperity.

