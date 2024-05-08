When is Akshaya Tritiya 2024? Know date, puja muhurat, rituals and more

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know the date, puja muhurat, rituals and everything about Akshaya Tritiya 2024.

Akshaya Tritiya is one of the most auspicious and widely celebrated Hindu festivals in India. It falls on the third day of the bright half of the Hindu month of Vaishakha (April-May) and is believed to bring prosperity, good luck and success in all endeavours. In 2024, Akshaya Tritiya will be celebrated on May 10, which also marks the birth anniversary of Lord Parashurama, the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

The term ‘Akshaya’ means ‘eternal’ or ‘never-ending’ and ‘Tritiya’ refers to the third day. Hence, Akshaya Tritiya is considered a day when any new beginning or investment will yield everlasting results. It is believed that on this day, the Sun and Moon are at their brightest and most powerful, making it an ideal time to start new ventures or make important decisions.

Puja Muhurat of Akshaya Tritiya 2024:

Akshaya Tritiya Puja Muhurat - 05:33 AM to 12:18 PM (Total duration: 06 Hours 44 Mins)

Tritiya Tithi Begins - 04:17 AM on May 10, 2024

Tritiya Tithi Ends - 02:50 AM on May 11, 2024

Significance of Akshaya Tritiya:

According to Hindu mythology, Akshaya Tritiya is associated with several significant events. It is believed that on this day, Lord Vishnu appeared as Parashurama and Lord Kubera, the God of wealth, was blessed with eternal prosperity by Goddess Lakshmi. Hence, this day is also known as ‘Akha Teej’ or ‘Akha Trij’ in some regions.

Akshaya Tritiya is also considered a very auspicious day for marriages and many couples choose this day to tie the knot. It is believed that marriages solemnized on this day are blessed with everlasting love and understanding.

Moreover, Akshaya Tritiya also holds immense importance for followers of Jainism. It marks the first Tirthankara Lord Rishabhanatha’s end of his one-year asceticism by consuming sugarcane juice.

Rituals and Puja Muhurat:

On Akshaya Tritiya, devotees wake up early and take a bath before sunrise, preferably in a holy river or lake. They then perform puja rituals to seek the blessings of Lord Vishnu, Kubera, and Goddess Lakshmi. The puja is usually performed in the morning during the ‘Abhijit Muhurat’, which is considered the most auspicious time of the day. The puja involves offering flowers, fruits, and sweets to the deities. Devotees also light diyas and incense sticks and recite mantras dedicated to Lord Vishnu.

One of the main rituals of Akshaya Tritiya is ‘Satyanarayan Katha’. It is believed that by listening to this sacred tale, one can attain happiness, prosperity, and success in life.

Another important ritual of Akshaya Tritiya is buying gold or any other precious metal. It is believed that purchasing gold on this day brings prosperity and wealth. Many jewellery stores offer attractive discounts and schemes on Akshaya Tritiya to attract buyers.

ALSO READ: Char Dham Yatra to begin on May 10: How to travel, tickets and more