When is Kalashtami 2024? Know date, shubh muhurat, history, significance and rituals

Kalashtami 2024: Date, shubh muhurat, history, significance and rituals

Kalashtami is celebrated to honour Lord Kaal Bhairav and is regarded as a highly auspicious day with great religious significance among Hindus. This observance occurs during the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha every month. In May 2024, it will be celebrated on Jyestha, specifically on May 30, a particularly favourable month for conducting various puja rituals.

Lord Kaal Bhairav is considered one of the fiercest manifestations of Lord Shiva and is venerated extensively across India. Despite his fearsome appearance, he is known as one of the most compassionate deities, bestowing protection and well-being upon his devotees. Also referred to as Danda Pani and Kshetrapaal, he is worshipped by a vast number of followers.

Kalashtami 2024: Date and timings

Kalashtami 2024 Date: May 30, 2024

Ashtami tithi begins: 11:43 AM on May 30, 2024

Ashtami tithi ends: 09:38 AM on May 31, 2024

Kalashtami 2024: History and Significance

Worshipping Lord Kaal Bhairav on Kaal Ashtami is of immense importance. Representing time (Kaal) in its most intense form, Lord Bhairav stands at the intersection of creation and destruction. Depicted as a fierce deity with a dog by his side, this symbolises loyalty and triumph over evil.

On Kalashtami, devotees perform special rituals to seek Lord Bhairav’s favour. They conduct the Kalashtami puja to find inner peace and ask for his protection. This puja serves as a powerful means to safeguard oneself from negative influences. Revered as a formidable manifestation of Lord Shiva, Lord Bhairava aids devotees in conquering fear and anxiety, eradicating negativity, and warding off malevolent forces.

Kalashtami 2024: Rituals

Observing a fast is a core part of Kalashtami rituals. Devotees abstain from grains and certain other foods on this day.

Here's a general outline of the puja rituals performed on Kalashtami: