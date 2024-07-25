Mumbai’s 'mango sandwich,' Bengaluru’s 'death by chocolate' among 'world's 100 most iconic ice creams'

Follow us on Image Source : TASTEATLAS Mango Sandwich & Death by Chocolate among world's iconic ice creams

India has always had a special relationship with desserts, and ice cream is no exception. The country’s diverse culinary landscape has given birth to many unique and delicious frozen treats. And now, the world has taken notice. Taste Atlas, the online food ranking page, has recently unveiled its list of the world's 100 most iconic ice creams. To the delight of Indian ice cream lovers, five Indian varieties made the cut, a testament to the country's rich ice cream heritage.

Leading the charge is Mumbai's K. Rustom & Co., a beloved institution since 1953, is renowned for its ice cream sandwiches. Among its many flavours, the mango ice cream sandwich is a standout. The perfect blend of sweet, tangy mango ice cream encased in two crispy wafers is a taste of Mumbai that has captured hearts, and now, the world's attention.

Bengaluru, known for its love for all things chocolate, contributes to the list with Corner House's legendary "Death by Chocolate." This indulgent sundae is layered with cake, ice cream, chocolate sauce, nuts, and topped with a cherry. Talking about the desert, TasteAtlas wrote, “Corner House Ice Cream, founded in 1982, is one of the most beloved dessert destinations in Bengaluru. The most iconic offering at Corner House is the death by chocolate. The richness and depth of chocolate used in this dessert have made it a city-wide favourite.”

Besides these two showstoppers, India boasts three other iconic ice creams on the list. Natural Ice Cream's tender coconut, a refreshing burst of tropical flavour, represents Mumbai's love for all things coconut. Apsara Ice Creams' guava ice cream brings a unique tanginess to the table, showcasing India's diverse palate. And finally, Mangaluru's Pabba's Gadbad, a riot of mixed flavours, captures the essence of Indian celebrations.

These five iconic ice creams are a testament to India's love affair with ice cream and a call for ice cream enthusiasts worldwide to explore the sweet wonders of this diverse country.