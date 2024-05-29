Canada's vice-captain Harsh Thaker calls out Cricket Canada after T20 World Cup snub

Follow us on Image Source : HARSH THAKER/INSTAGRAM Harsh Thaker.

Harsh Thaker, a member of Canada's cricket team, has made startling allegations about Cricket Canada after his snub from Canada's squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. Taking to Instagram, Thaker claimed that he was not given a fair opportunity to prove his fitness and was not picked in Canada's squad for the marquee ICC tournament.

Once an integral part of the team and Canada's vice-captain, Thaker claimed that he "reached out to several members of the board" but didn't get a response from anyone.

"After seeing the T20 WC team announced today, as the vice-captain of the team I felt it was necessary to share this," Thaker posted on Instagram.

"After suffering from an injury on May 5th, I was referred to the Cricket Canada physio and team doctor, both of whom told me that while it is risky, it is possible for me to play the T20 World Cup in June. Recently the doctor also believes I have a good chance of playing the last two games.

"I was told to focus on my recovery and be ready for a fitness test on May 24th, one day before the team leaves for the World Cup. I did just that and my injury has improved dramatically. The coach, Pubudu, has made it clear to me that if fit, they'd want me in the World Cup squad.

"This morning, I heard that I am going to be dropped from the squad before my fitness test. In response to this, I reached out to several members of the board to have a conversation about this; no one has responded to me.

"While I wish the rest of the players and coach well for the World Cup, I also feel betrayed and disrespected. As a long-time member of the team, I expected a fair opportunity for me to prove my fitness for selection in such a big tournament. I expected a selector or at least a board member to at least have a conversation with me. I've been given neither.

"I'm extremely hurt and disappointed with the way I've been treated before a World Cup and felt that it was important to share this."

Notably, Cricket Canada is yet to respond to Thaker's allegations.