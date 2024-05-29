Subhadra Mahajan's 'Second Chance' to premiere in Karlovy Vary Film Festival | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : FESTIVAL DE CANNES Subhadra Mahajan's Second Chance reaches Karlovy Vary Film Festival

Indian films are making waves all over the world these days. From Cannes to the Karlovy Vary Film Festival, the flag of Indian cinema is flying high. In the coming days, Karlovy Vary is going to host its 58th edition of the Film Festival. The best films from around the world will be screened in this film festival. Subhadra Mahajan's film 'Second Chance' has been selected for this prestigious Karlovy Vary Film Festival.

'Second Chance' included in the Karlovy Vary Film Festival

The list of films participating in the 58th Karlovy Vary Film Festival has been released. Around 32 films will be shown in three sections of this festival. Many of these films will also have their international premiere during this festival. The world premiere of Subhadra Mahajan's film 'Second Chance' will take place during the Karlovy Vary Film Festival.

The world premiere of 'Second Chance'

Subhadra Mahajan has depicted human relationships in great detail in her film 'Second Chance'. The story of her film is woven around 'Mia'. Disappointed after a painful incident, she comes to stay with her family in the snow-covered Himalayas in search of peace. There she meets the caretaker of the house. What happens next has been shown very beautifully by Subhadra Mahajan. The film shows how the main character gives her life a second chance. Subhadra Mahajan hopes that her film will be appreciated at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival.

About the film festival

The Karlovy Vary International Film Festival is a film festival held annually in July in Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic. This film festival is one of the oldest in the world and has become Central and Eastern Europe's leading film event. This edition of the Karlovy Vary Film Festival will begin on Friday, June 28 to Saturday, July 6, 2024.

Also Read: Maharaj: Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan's first film announced, Netflix shares poster with Jaideep Ahlawat