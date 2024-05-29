International Everest Day 2024: Interesting facts about ‘Mount Everest’ you probably didn't know

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Interesting facts about ‘Mount Everest’ you probably didn't know

Every year on May 29, the world celebrates International Everest Day to honor the first successful ascent of Mount Everest by Sir Edmund Hillary of New Zealand and Tenzing Norgay of Nepal in 1953. As we commemorate this incredible feat in 2024, it’s a perfect opportunity to delve into some lesser-known facts about the tallest mountain on Earth. Here are intriguing tidbits about Mount Everest that might surprise you.

The name game

Mount Everest is known by various names. In Nepal, it’s called "Sagarmatha," which means "Forehead in the Sky," and in Tibet, it’s referred to as "Chomolungma," translating to "Goddess Mother of the World." The English name, Everest, was bestowed by the Royal Geographical Society in 1865 in honour of Sir George Everest, a British surveyor-general of India.

Constantly growing

Mount Everest is still growing. The collision of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates continues to push the mountain upwards at a rate of about 4 millimetres (0.16 inches) per year. This tectonic activity is also responsible for frequent earthquakes in the region.

The death zone

Above 8,000 meters (26,247 feet), Mount Everest’s peak lies in what climbers call the "Death Zone." In this region, the oxygen levels are dangerously low, and temperatures can plummet to -60°C (-76°F). The harsh conditions of Everest have claimed the lives of over 300 climbers. The human body cannot acclimatise to these conditions, making extended stays fatal.

A summit record holder

Kami Rita Sherpa, a legendary climber, holds the record for the most Everest summits - a staggering 29 times as of May 2024! The Sherpas, the indigenous people of the Everest region, play a vital role in expeditions, their expertise and experience are crucial for success.

The youngest and oldest climbers

Jordan Romero, an American, became the youngest person to summit Mount Everest at the age of 13 in 2010. On the other end of the spectrum, Yuichiro Miura of Japan holds the record for the oldest climber to reach the summit at 80 years old in 2013.

Wedding at the top of Mount Everest

A historic milestone was achieved on the summit of Mount Everest as Moni Mulepati and Pem Dorjee, both Nepalese climbers, became the first couple ever to exchange vows at the world's highest peak. Following their successful ascent, they conducted a brief 10-minute ceremony atop the mountain. The couple had kept their plan confidential, considering the uncertain outcome of their summit attempt.

A record-breaking sherpa

Record number of summits:

Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay made history as the first officially recognized individuals to conquer Mount Everest's summit in 1953. As of July 2022, over 6000 people have successfully reached the peak of the world's highest mountain. The number of actual official summits stands at more than 11,000.