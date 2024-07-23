When is Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi 2024? Know date, puja muhurat, rituals, significance and more

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Know all about Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi 2024

Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi is a significant Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles and the god of wisdom and prosperity. The festival is observed with devotion and enthusiasm by devotees who seek Lord Ganesha's blessings to overcome challenges and bring prosperity into their lives. Here's all you need to know about this auspicious Ganesha festival:

Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi 2024: Date

This year, Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi will be observed on July 24. It takes place every month on the 4th day of Krishna Paksha, with each Sankashti Chaturthi having its unique name and significance.

Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi 2024: Puja Muhurat

The puja muhurat for Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi is the most auspicious time for performing the rituals. The Chaturthi Tithi (4th day of the lunar fortnight) will begin at 7:30 AM, July 24, 2024 and end at 4:39 AM, July 25, 2024. The most favourable time for the Ganesh Puja is typically in the evening when the moon is visible in the sky. The moon rise on Sankashti day will take place at 08:57 PM.

Gajanana Sankasthi Chaturthi 2024: Rituals and Celebrations

Preparation: Devotees clean their homes and set up an altar for Lord Ganesha. A picture or idol of Lord Ganesha is placed on the altar, decorated with flowers, and illuminated with lamps. Puja (Worship): The puja involves offering flowers, fruits, and sweets to Lord Ganesha. Special prayers and mantras are chanted, and the Ganesh Ashtakshara Mantra, "Om Gan Ganapataye Namah," is recited. Fasting: Many devotees observe a fast on this day. The fast is typically broken after performing the puja, and some people also offer a special meal to Lord Ganesha. Offering of Modaks: Modaks, which are sweet dumplings, are a favourite offering to Lord Ganesha. Preparing and offering these sweet treats is an important part of the ritual. Moon Sighting: Observing the moon on Sankashti Chaturthi is considered auspicious. Devotees often view the moon through a sieve and offer prayers to Lord Ganesha to remove obstacles and ensure success in their endeavours.

Gajanana Sankasthi Chaturthi 2024: Significance

Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi holds great significance in Hindu tradition. It is believed that observing this fast and performing the puja on this day helps in overcoming difficulties and achieving personal and professional goals. The festival is also a time to seek Lord Ganesha's blessings for wisdom, prosperity, and success in various aspects of life.

Celebrating Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi with devotion and faith is believed to bring good fortune and remove any obstacles that might be hindering one's progress. The festival is a beautiful occasion to express gratitude to Lord Ganesha and seek his guidance for a prosperous and successful life.

