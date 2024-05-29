Virat Kohli takes Anushka Sharma on dinner date along with friends ahead of T20 WC 2024

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Virat Kohli takes Anushka Sharma on dinner date in Mumbai

Team India's run machine and star batsman Virat Kohli was seen at a dinner party with his friends on Tuesday. On this occasion, his wife Anushka Sharma, former Team India fast bowler Zaheer Khan and his wife Sagarika Ghatge, famous cricket anchor Gaurav Kapoor and some other friends were also with him. Anushka wore denim with a white shirt paired with pencil heels. Anushka's look was simple and cool. Talking about Virat Kohli's look, he wore beige colour trousers with a black shirt.

Virat Kohli to leave for T20 WC 2024

Let us tell you that Virat Kohli will soon leave for America with the second squad of the Indian team for the T20 World Cup. He did not go with the first squad, in which 10 players of the T20 World Cup team led by Rohit Sharma left with the entire coaching staff of the team due to paperwork. The players selected for the World Cup from the teams that reached the playoffs in IPL will go in the second squad.

Virat Kohli in IPL 2024

Virat Kohli's IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) reached the playoffs this time. His team was eliminated after losing to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the eliminator match. Virat Kohli was the highest run-scorer in this league this season. He scored 741 runs in 15 innings. He scored 1 century and 5 half-centuries this season and was presented with the Orange Cap award of the season.

On Anushka Sharma's work front

On the work front, Anushka Sharma will soon be seen in Chakda Express based on the life history of former Indian women's captain Jhulan Goswami. This film will be released on Netflix. The film was announced a long time ago but its release date has not been revealed yet.

Also Read: 'See you in 30 days...', Countdown for Prabhas-Deepika Padukone starrer Kalki 2898 AD begins | See Post