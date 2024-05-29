'See you in 30 days...', Countdown for Prabhas-Deepika Padukone starrer Kalki 2898 AD begins | See Post

Follow us on Image Source : VYJATANTHI MOVIES'S X PROFILE Countdown for Prabhas-Deepika's Kalki 2898 AD begins

Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's upcoming film 'Kalki 2898 AD' is constantly in the headlines these days. The audience is eager to know every update related to the film. 'Kalki 2898 AD' is one of the most awaited films of this year. The audience has been waiting for a long time for this film directed by Nag Ashwin. The film will hit theatres on June 27. The makers have started the countdown by sharing the new poster of the film.

The countdown begins

The makers of 'Kalki 2898 AD' have increased the enthusiasm of the audience by sharing the new poster of the film. 'The end begins in 30 days. 'Kalki 2898 AD' will release in theatres on June 27,' the caption read. The audience as well as the box office experts are considering the film a blockbuster even before its release.

Watch the poster here:

About the film

Made on a budget of Rs 600 crore, Kalki 2898 AD is said to be the most expensive Indian film ever made. Written and directed by Nag Ashwin, the film is backed by Vyjatanthi Movies. Prabhas is playing the lead role in Kalki 2898 AD. Along with him, Deepika Padukone will not only play the female lead in the film. But she will be sharing screen space with Prabhas for the first time.

Kalki 2898 AD, being made under the direction of director Nag Ashwin, is a science fiction film, in which, famous stars like Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, Rajendra Prasad, and Pasupathi are also in important roles. Since the announcement of the film, there has been excitement among the audience about it. Kalki 2898 AD is all set to hit the screens on May 9 this year in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.