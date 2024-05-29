Wednesday, May 29, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. T20 World Cup venue in a mess three days before start of tournament

T20 World Cup venue in a mess three days before start of tournament

The United States is hosting the T20 World Cup matches for the first time and given the dwindling weather, things aren't ideal at the moment. The tournament is set to commence on June 1 and as many as 16 group stage matches are set to be played across Dallas, New York and Florida.

Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: May 29, 2024 12:47 IST
T20 World Cup 2024
Image Source : TWITTER Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas is set to host the opening game of T20 World Cup.

T20 World Cup is only three days away from getting underway as 20 teams are gearing up to win the tournament. Hosts USA will lock horns against Canada in the opening game of the tournament on June 2 (according to IST) at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. But the venue, just before the mega event, is in a mess thanks to the severe thunderstorm that hit Dallas on May 28.

It led to massive rain and severe winds led to the big screen of the stadium collapsing. Photos and videos of the same on social media have gone viral with fans questioning the infrastructure and the facilities at the venue that will be hosting as many as four matches of the World Cup.

Poor weather and damaged facilities led to the USA vs Bangladesh warm-up match scheduled on May 28 (Tuesday) getting cancelled as well. In fact, Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas is scheduled to host the opening game of the tournament between World Cup debutants USA and Canada on June 2 at 6 AM IST. Apart from this, the venue will playing hosts to - Netherlands vs Nepal, USA vs Pakistan and Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh - clashes on June 4, June 6 and June 8 respectively.

Related Stories
Adam Zampa, David Warner help Australia trounce Namibia in T20 World Cup warm-up fixture

Adam Zampa, David Warner help Australia trounce Namibia in T20 World Cup warm-up fixture

Nine-member Australia call upon chief selector and head coach to field against Namibia in warm-up

Nine-member Australia call upon chief selector and head coach to field against Namibia in warm-up

'Betrayed' and 'disrespected' Harsh Thaker calls out Cricket Canada after T20 World Cup snub

'Betrayed' and 'disrespected' Harsh Thaker calls out Cricket Canada after T20 World Cup snub

Meanwhile, other venues in the USA that will host the World Cup matches are New York and Florida. New York will be playing hosts to the massive clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan on June 9 while among other big teams South Africa will be playing three group matches at the venue. Florida has been allotted four matches including that of the clash between India and Canada on June 15.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement