T20 World Cup venue in a mess three days before start of tournament

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas is set to host the opening game of T20 World Cup.

T20 World Cup is only three days away from getting underway as 20 teams are gearing up to win the tournament. Hosts USA will lock horns against Canada in the opening game of the tournament on June 2 (according to IST) at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. But the venue, just before the mega event, is in a mess thanks to the severe thunderstorm that hit Dallas on May 28.

It led to massive rain and severe winds led to the big screen of the stadium collapsing. Photos and videos of the same on social media have gone viral with fans questioning the infrastructure and the facilities at the venue that will be hosting as many as four matches of the World Cup.

Poor weather and damaged facilities led to the USA vs Bangladesh warm-up match scheduled on May 28 (Tuesday) getting cancelled as well. In fact, Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas is scheduled to host the opening game of the tournament between World Cup debutants USA and Canada on June 2 at 6 AM IST. Apart from this, the venue will playing hosts to - Netherlands vs Nepal, USA vs Pakistan and Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh - clashes on June 4, June 6 and June 8 respectively.

Meanwhile, other venues in the USA that will host the World Cup matches are New York and Florida. New York will be playing hosts to the massive clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan on June 9 while among other big teams South Africa will be playing three group matches at the venue. Florida has been allotted four matches including that of the clash between India and Canada on June 15.