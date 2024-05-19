When is Parshuram Dwadashi 2024? Know date, timings, significance and rituals

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Parshuram Dwadashi 2024: Date, tithi, history and more

Lord Parashuram is believed to be the incarnation of Lord Vishnu, which comes before the appearance of Lord Rama and after the incarnation of Vamana. His sixth incarnation occurred on the Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaishakh. The ninth day of this sacred month, known as 'Parshuram Dwadashi', holds great significance in Hindu tradition. It is a day of special rituals and observances, particularly for couples seeking to have children. They pray and perform dedicated rituals to Lord Parashuram, seeking his blessings for offspring. Devotees believe that observing these rituals with full devotion can fulfil their desire to have children.

Parshuram Dwadashi 2024: Date and Tithi

Parshuram Dwadashi 2024 Date: May 19, 2024

Dwadashi tithi begins: 01:50 PM on May 19, 2024

Dwadashi tithi ends: 03:59 PM on May 20, 2024

Parshuram Dwadashi 2024: History

According to Hindu texts, Lord Parshuram is considered one of the eight immortals (Chiranjeevi) living on earth. He went through intense penance to gain the favour of Lord Shiva, who, impressed by his devotion, granted him the divine Parshu (axe) as a weapon. Lord Shiva then became his Guru and taught him the art of Kalaripayattu, a renowned martial art form.

After this divine encounter, he became known as Parshuram. In Hindu mythology, Parshuram is portrayed as a significant figure in both the Treta Yug (the era of Lord Rama) and the Dwapar Yug (the era of Lord Krishna). He played important roles as the teacher of prominent personalities such as Ganga Putra Bhishma Pitamah, Guru Dronacharya, and Ang Raj Karna.

Parshuram Dwadashi 2024: Significance

In Hindu tradition, 'Parshurama Dwadashi' holds great significance as it symbolizes the divine blessings of Lord Parashuram, the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Followers seek Lord Parashuram's blessings for fertility and children by performing rituals and prayers with deep devotion. This day also presents an opportunity to seek the benevolence of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi for prosperity, success, and joy in life. By offering a path to spiritual growth and material well-being, the observance of this sacred day bolsters devotees' faith and commitment to the Divine.

Parshuram Dwadashi 2024: Rituals

Here's a general outline of the day's rituals: