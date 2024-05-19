5 effective exercises to perform before bed for improved sleep quality

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE 5 exercises to do before bed for better sleep

Ever tossed and turned, willing yourself to drift off to sleep? You're not alone. Millions struggle with sleep issues, but there are natural ways to improve your sleep quality. One approach that can be surprisingly effective is a simple pre-bedtime exercise routine.

The key is to focus on gentle exercises that relax your body and mind, as opposed to vigorous workouts that can leave you energised. Here are 5 excellent exercises to incorporate into your nightly ritual.

Deep breathing exercises:

Start by finding a comfortable seated position or lying down on your back. Close your eyes and take slow, deep breaths, focusing on filling your lungs entirely with each inhale and releasing tension with each exhale. Deep breathing exercises help calm the nervous system, reduce stress levels, and prepare the body for sleep.

Progressive muscle relaxation:

Begin by tensing and then slowly relaxing each muscle group in your body, starting from your toes and working your way up to your head. Focus on tensing each muscle group for a few seconds before releasing it, allowing the tension to melt away. Progressive muscle relaxation helps alleviate physical tension and promotes a state of relaxation conducive to sleep.

Yoga or Stretching:

Gentle yoga poses or stretching exercises can help release built-up tension in the body and promote relaxation before bedtime. Focus on stretches that target areas prone to tension, such as the neck, shoulders, back, and hips. Incorporating yoga or stretching into your bedtime routine can ease muscle stiffness and prepare your body for a more comfortable night's sleep.

Mindfulness meditation:

Dedicate a few minutes to mindfulness meditation before bed to quiet the mind and cultivate a sense of inner peace. Find a quiet space, close your eyes, and bring your attention to the present moment, focusing on your breath or a calming mantra. Mindfulness meditation helps reduce racing thoughts, anxiety, and rumination, allowing you to drift off into a more tranquil sleep.

Light cardiovascular exercise:

Engage in light cardiovascular activities, such as walking, gentle cycling, or swimming, to promote relaxation and alleviate stress before bedtime. Avoid high-intensity workouts close to bedtime, as they may increase alertness and interfere with your ability to fall asleep. Instead, opt for activities that elevate your heart rate slightly and help release endorphins, such as brisk walking or gentle cycling.

