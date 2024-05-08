IPL 2024, PBKS vs RCB Dream11 fantasy team: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Dream11 prediction

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Faf du Plessis and Shikhar Dhawan during the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2024 game in Bengaluru on March 25, 2024

PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Two bottom-half sides Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru target two big points in the 58th match of Indian Premier League 2024 at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday.

Shikhar Dhawan-less Punjab Kings suffered their seventh defeat of the season after a heavy 28-run loss against Chennai Super Kings in the last game. Punjab are currently placed eighth in the points table with just four wins in eleven matches and need a win against RCB to remain in contention for the playoff qualification.

Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru continued their resurgence with their third successive victory after beating Gujarat Titans in their last game. Bengaluru's first win of the season came against Punjab Kings at home and will enter the reverse fixture as clear favourites.

Match Details:

Match: IPL 2024, 58th T20 match

Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

Date & Time: Thursday, May 9 at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Wicketkeepers: Jonny Bairstow (VC), Dinesh Karthik

Batters: Shashank Singh, Virat Kohli (C), Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar

All-rounders: Sam Curran, Will Jacks

Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Yash Dayal, Rahul Chahar

PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Captaincy picks:

Virat Kohli: The RCB stalwart smashed 42 off 27 balls against Gujarat Titans in the last game to reclaim the Orange Cap this season. Kohli has scored 42 runs in 11 innings at an impressive strike rate of 148.08 in the IPL 2024. Kohli also top-scored with 77 runs off 49 balls when RCB last played PBKS earlier this season.

Harshal Patel: The experienced Indian pacer is enjoying excellent form lately as he took three wickets for 24 against Chennai Super Kings in the last game. Harshal is only behind Jasprit Bumrah in the Purple Cap race this season with 17 wickets in 11 innings at an economy rate of 9.78.

PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024 Match 58 probable playing XIs:

Punjab Kings predicted playing XI: Jonny Bairstow, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Sam Curran (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru predicted playing XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Karn Sharma, Swapnil Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Vijaykumar Vyshak.