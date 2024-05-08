Daring Partners: Nakuul Mehta to romance Diana Penty, Tamannaah Bhatia in Karan Johar's next

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Nakuul Mehta new web series announced

Nakuul Mehta is a well-known name on the small screen. He started his acting career with the TV show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. This show gave him a different identity and today he has a good fan following. Now the actor can soon be seen in Karan Johar's web series Daring Partners. According to media reports, Nakuul can be seen in the lead role with Cocktail actor Diana Penty in the web series Daring Partners.

The actors will start shooting soon

Apart from them, actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Javed Jaffrey are also going to be a part of this series. According to reports, Nakuul can start shooting for this web series this month. Talking about the story of the film, it is going to be seen revolving around two friends, who will come together as business partners to establish an alcohol startup. According to the report, auditions are currently going on for a character in this web series.

Director and OTT platform

Archit Kumar and Nishant Naik are going to direct the web series Daring Partners. At the same time, this series is going to be seen on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. In such a situation, now Nakuul's fans are eagerly waiting to see him in this web series.

Nakuul's work front

Nakuul, who started his career with Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, worked with Disha Parmar in this show. The pair of these two was so liked at that time that Ekta Kapoor cast them in her show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 also in its third season. Along with this, Nakul has also worked in Star Plus' famous show Ishqbaaz. Newlywed actor Surbhi Chandna was seen with him in this show.

