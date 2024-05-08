IPL 2024 achieves new milestone with 1,000 sixes in record deliveries during SRH vs LSG clash

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Pat Cummins and KL Rahul at the SRH vs LSG IPL 2024 game in Hyderabad on May 8, 2024

Sunrisers Hyderabad produced a brilliant bowling display to restrict Lucknow Super Giants to a 165 total in the ongoing IPL 2024 match at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on May 8. Surface proved tricky for batters as big hitters struggled to dominate with just sixteen fours and four sixes during Lucknow's innings.

Ayush Badoni and Nicholas Pooran's fighting knocks helped Lucknow post a challenging total. KL Rahul and Kruanal Pandya also contributed crucial runs in the early stages with the latter stealing the limelight with two back-to-back sixes which emerged as the 1,000th six of the ongoing tournament.

Batters continue to dominate the 2024 edition with teams pulling off 250-plus totals on eight occasions already. IPL 2024 needed only 13,079 balls to witness its 1,000th six, which emerged as the fewest balls to the thousand sixes record.

Fewest balls to 1,000 sixes in an IPL edition

13,079 balls in IPL 2024 15,390 balls in IPL 2023 16,269 balls in IPL 2022

More to follow...