No Warner, Ishant; debut for ex-Afghanistan captain? Delhi Capitals' likely XI against MI for IPL 2024 clash

Image Source : BCCI/IPL David Warner was left out of the Delhi Capitals' last game against the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2024

Delhi Capitals will take on the Mumbai Indians in a do-or-die clash in the 2024 edition of the IPL on Saturday, April 27 at home in Delhi. The Capitals have got a bit of momentum in the last few games, having won three of the last four and will be confident to finish off strongly even though a spot in the playoffs looks a far cry at the moment. However, despite injuries to several key players, the Rishabh Pant-led side has done well in the last few games and with their Saturday opponents not in great form, they have a chance to make in five and five in 10 matches.

The Capitals are struggling with the injury concerns in the squad and it seems like they will continue to miss the services of veteran opener David Warner and pacer Ishant Sharma for the Mumbai Indians. Ishant hasn't played since the Gujarat Titans game in Ahmedabad having sustained a back spasm while Warner, who returned in the game against his former team Sunrisers Hyderabad, is yet to recover fully from his hand injury.

The Capitals have played Shai Hope in place of Warner in the last few games, however, the West Indies ODI captain hasn't delivered on the promise and with Mitchell Marsh's replacement Gulbadin Naib now available, he could be slotted straight into the line-up. Naib could be used as a floater from 4 to 7 depending upon the match situation and given that he bowls as well, he provides balance to the Capitals' line-up.

Another key decision DC would need to take, would be in respect to the overseas pacer. Rasikh Salam did extremely well in the last game and will partner Khaleel Ahmed and Mukesh Kumar in the pace attack but Anrich Nortje's loss of form has been a real concern and the home team could give an opportunity to his compatriot Lizaad Williams, who has been warming the bench so far.

The rest of the line-up is likely to remain the same for the Capitals with Prithvi Shaw and Jake Fraser-McGurk as openers with captain Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel and Tristan Stubbs to follow in the batting order.

Delhi Capitals' predicted playing XI against MI: Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Axar Patel, Rishabh Pant, Gulbadin Naib, Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Rasikh Salam, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje/Lizaad Williams, Kuldeep Yadav