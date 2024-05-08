West Bengal HS Result 2024 Announced: How to download WBCHSE Uchch Madhyamik scorecards?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV West Bengal WBCHSE HS Result 2024 out

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has announced the results for Class 12th or HS final exams today, May 8. The result declaration was done at 1 pm through a press conference. Students can check their scores on wbresults.nic.in and wbchse.wb.gov.in by using their board exam roll code and number after 3 pm. The link to the scorecards will be shared in due course.

This year, around 7 lakh students registered for class 12th West Bengal Board exam which was conducted between February 16 and 29. The exams were conducted in a single shift on all days from 9.45 am to 1 pm. In addition to the time allotted for writing answers, fifteen minutes were given for reading question papers.

What to do if WB HS Result 2024 not displaying after entering credentials?

Students who are facing difficulty in downloading their results after entering their roll number, roll code, and other details, are advised to recheck the details and enter it again. If the result is still not displaying on the page, it could be due to heavy traffic on the official website as lakhs of students are also trying to get their results at the same time. Students and parents are advised to wait for some time and re-check the results later. Students can follow the simple steps given below to download West Bengal Uchch Madhyamik Result 2024.

Check WB HS Result 2024 Latest Updates

How to download West Bengal Class 12 Uchch Madhyamik Result 2024?