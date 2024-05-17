JAC 9th, 11th result 2024 out at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, 98.39 per cent pass in 9th, 98.48 per cent pass in 11th

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JAC 9th, 11th result 2024 out

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the class 9th and 11th exam results today, May 17. As per result, the overall pass rate for class 9 is 98.39 per cent and for class 11th is 98.48 per cent. Students who took exams can check the JAC 9th, and 11th results 2024 by the Jharkhand Board’s official website, jacresults.com. Besides websites, students can also check their JAC Result 2024 mark sheet via SMS facility. It should be noted that scorecards are provisional. Students are required to collect their original mark sheet and pass certificates from the school authorities.

Girls outperformed boys in both classes with a marginal pass percentage. In Class 9, the pass percentage of female students is 98.44%, whereas it is 98.33 per cent for male students. In class 11, the pass percentage of female students is 98.63 per cent and 98.31 per cent of male students.

As per data, shared by the board, this year, a total of 3,85,742 students enrolled for the class 11th exam, out of which, 3,79,720 students appeared for the exam. A total of 373960 students have been promoted to class 12. In class 9th, 4,79,878 students had registered for the exam, of which, 4,71,201 students passed the exam.

How to download JAC 9th, 11th result 2024?

Visit the official website, jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'JAC 9th, 11th result 2024'

It will redirect you to a login window where you need to provide roll number, and roll code

JAC 9th, 11th result 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save JAC 9th, 11th result 2024 for future reference

Alternative websites to check scorecards

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

jac.nic.in

jacresults.com

jharresults.nic.in

Details on Scorecards/Marksheets

Student’s class

Roll number

Roll code

Student’s name

Father’s name

Mother’s name

School name

Subject-wise marks

Total marks

Result division

Abbreviations and their meaning

Class 9 division-wise pass percentage

South Chotanagpur: 98.08%

North Chotanagpur: 98.97%

Palamu: 98.74%

Santhal Pargana: 97.67%

Singhbhum: 97.84%

Class 11 division-wise pass percentage

Kodarma: 99.73 per cent (highest)

Garwa: 96.80 per cent (lowest)

Direct link to download Jharkhand JAC Class 9th Result 2024

Direct link to download Jharkhand JAC Class 11th Result 2024

Original Marksheet and Pass Certificates to be Issued by respective schools

The board will issue the original and pass certificates for both classes (class 9th, and 11th) later which can be collected from the respective school authorities. Students are advised to keep in touch with the school authorities for more latest information.

What was the pass percentile last year?

Last year, Jharkhand Board's 9th result overall pass percentile was 97.83 per cent. Whereas, the result of Kodaram stood first with 99.452 per cent results. Hazaribagh was in second place with 99.062 per cent and Singhbhum was in third place with 99.062 per cent. Whereas, 98.15 per cent of students passed the class 11th board exam.