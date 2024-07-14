JKBOSE Class 11 result 2024 declared at jkbose.nic.in, here's direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JKBOSE Class 11 result 2024 out

JKBOSE Class 11 result 2024: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced the class 11th results today, July 14. Students can now download their JKBOSE Class 11th annual 2024 exam results from the official website, jkbose.nic.in.

In order to download JKBOSE Class 11 results 2024, the students are required to download their registration and roll number on the login page. Candidates can download JKBOSE Class 11th results by following the easy steps given below.

How to download JKBOSE Class 11th results 2024?

Visit the official website, jkbose.nic.in.

Click on the 'JKBOSE Class 11th result'

It will redirect you to the login window where you need to provide your registration number and other details

JKBOSE Class 11th results 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save JKBOSE Class 11th results 2024 for future reference

JKBOSE Class 11th results 2024: Details mentioned on scorecards

Student's name

Roll number

Father’s name

Mother’s name

Registration number

Stream

List of subjects

Subject wise marks

Total marks

Qualifying status

Division

This year, JKBOSE Class 11th results for all streams were conducted from April 22 to May 26 in the soft zone. On the other hand, JKBOSE Class 11th exam 2024 was conducted from April 2 to May 1 in the hard zone. To pass the exam, the students are required to secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject. Additionally, they need to secure at least 30 per cent marks in the theory portions and 40 per cent marks in the practical marks.

Direct link to download JK Board Class 11th result 2024

As per the local media reports, a total of 123026 students from across Jammu and Kashmir appeared for the exams, out of which 88396 have successfully qualified, resulting in pass percentage of 72 per cent.The pass percentage for boys has been recorded at 69 per cent, while the pass percentage for girls stands at 75 per cent.