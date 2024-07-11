JNU considers reverting to in-house entrance exams for PhD admissions following UGC NET paper leak

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) building.

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is considering reinstating its in-house entrance examinations for PhD admissions after the cancellation of the UGC NET exam due to integrity concerns. The admission process for PhD programs at JNU was initially set to be conducted through the UGC NET this academic session. However, the exam was cancelled on June 19, 2024, following inputs from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) that the integrity of the examination may have been compromised.

JNU's response

In light of the cancellation, JNU is contemplating a return to its previous system of conducting in-house entrance exams for PhD admissions. The JNU Teachers Association (JNUTA) announced this development on Thursday, stating that Vice Chancellor Santishree D Pandit decided on July 3, 2024, to explore the possibility of reverting to the old system.

Faculty and student concerns

Teachers and students at JNU have voiced concerns over the National Testing Agency (NTA)-led examination process over the past year, citing various issues. They have been advocating for the university to reassume responsibility for conducting the entrance exams.

Future plans

A senior university official confirmed that discussions are underway to potentially implement the change. The JNUTA expressed its support for the decision, highlighting it as a positive response to their long-standing demands and the recent issues with the UGC-NET Examination.

Background context

Prior to this academic year, JNU announced it would accept National Eligibility Test (NET) scores for PhD admissions, in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The NTA had been conducting the Computer Based Test for several years, but the recent cancellation has prompted JNU to reconsider its approach.

JNUTA's statement

"JNUTA welcomes the decisions taken in the meeting of the Vice Chancellor and Deans of Schools on July 3, 2024, as well as the referral of the matter to the faculty of Schools/Centres for their opinions," stated the JNUTA. "This vindicates our long-standing position on entrance examinations and is a positive response to our demands following the cancellation of the June 2024 UGC-NET Examination."

