Karnataka SSLC supplementary results 2024 to be out soon at karresults.nic.in, how to download

Karnataka SSLC supplementary results 2024: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is all set to announce the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 supplementary exam results 2024 tomorrow, July 10. All those who sat for the Karnataka Class 10 supplementary exam 2024 will be able to check their scorecards on the official website, kseab.karnataka.gov.in or, karresults.nic.in.

As per the media reports, the results are expected to be out tomorrow, July 9. However, there is no official report of releasing the results on the official website. The students and parents are advised to keep checking on the official website of Karnataka for the latest updates.

This year, the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2024 supplementary was conducted between June 14 and 21. All those who appeared for the exam can download their results using their registration number, date of birth, and other details on the login page, once released.

As per the new system, the name of the supplementary exam has been renamed as exam 2, wherein there will be three exams each year. i.e. exam 1, 2, and 3. All those who appeared in the Karnataka SSLC supplementary exam this year to improve their performance can check their marks at the official website.

How to download Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2024?

Visit the official website, kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Clicko n the notification link that reads, 'Karnataka SSLC supplementary results 2024'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide all required information

Karnataka SSLC supplementary results will appear on the screen

Download and save Karnataka SSLC supplementary results for future reference

This year, KSEAB Class 10 results were announced on May 9. A total of 8,59,967 students appeared for the exam out of which, 6,31,204 candidates passed. The overall pass percentage was 73.40 percent.