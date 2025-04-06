Ram Navami 2025: Devotees in large numbers visit Ayodhya's Ram Temple, take holy dip | Watch Ram Navami: Ayodhya’s Ram Janmabhoomi Temple has been adorned with vibrant flowers and dazzling lights on Ram Navami, drawing devotees from across the country to celebrate Lord Ram's birth.

Ram Navami: Ayodhya, on the occasion of Ram Navami, turned into a spiritually vibrant site as thousands of devotees thronged the Ram Temple on the auspicious Sunday morning. A large number of devotees took a dip at the Saryu River in Ayodhya before they offered their prayers at the Ram Temple. Visuals from Ayodhya showed enthusiastic devotees making their way to seek blessings during the festival.

Ram Navami is celebrated across India every year on the last day of Chaitra Navratri to mark the birth of Lord Ram. Often, young girls, representing nine forms of Goddess Durga, are worshipped and offered gifts on the occasion.

Ayodhya’s Ram Janmabhoomi Temple has been adorned with vibrant flowers and dazzling lights on Ram Navami, drawing devotees from across the country to celebrate Lord Ram's birth.

Speaking of the arrangements on the occasion of Ram Navami, Additional SP Madhuban Singh says, "People come in large numbers to offer prayers on the occasion of Ram Navami. Police personnel have been deployed in large numbers to ensure the safety and security of devotees...Proper parking arrangements have also been made."

One devotee said, "I am feeling very good after coming here. The arrangements here are very good." Another said, "I have come from Varanasi to offer prayers at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on the occasion of Ram Navami."