Train ticket prices to go up from December 26 as Indian Railways announces new structure, check new fares

New Delhi:

Train fares for ordinary class, non-AC, and AC trains will be increased from December 26, 2025, Indian Railways said in a statement on Sunday. According to the information shared, the maximum fare hike will be two paise per kilometre for mail and express trains of both AC and Non-AC classes. There is no fare increase for journeys under 215 km in ordinary class.

"For journeys beyond 215 km, there will be a fare hike of 1 paise per km in Ordinary Class, and 2 paise per km for Mail/Express Non-AC and AC classes," Indian Railways said.

According to reports, the expected revenue gain from this change is Rs 600 crore, and passengers on a 500 km Non-AC journey will pay an additional Rs 10.

Check the new fares for trains

Category Change in fare Suburban Train and Monthly Season Ticket No change Ordinary Class up to 215 Km in No change Ordinary Class more than 215 km 1 paise per km Mail/express Non AC class 2 paise per km Mail/express AC class 2 paise per km Non-AC 500 km journey Rs 10

How much will the railways earn?

According to railway officials, this fare revision is expected to generate approximately ₹600 crore in additional revenue this financial year. The railway network and operations have expanded significantly over the past decade. To ensure safety and improve services, the railways have also strengthened their workforce, resulting in a substantial increase in expenditure.

Railway manpower costs

According to the data, the railways' manpower costs have increased to Rs 1.15 lakh crore, while Rs 60,000 crore is being spent annually on pensions. In total, the railways' operational expenditure for 2024-25 has reached approximately Rs 2.63 lakh crore. To balance these rising costs, the railways are increasing freight traffic and making a slight adjustment to passenger fares.

Meanwhile, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that cash withdrawal is not permitted from the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC)IRCTC e-wallet account. People who have deposited money in the e-wallet account of can use it only for purchasing tickets and cannot withdraw it, but the money will be transferred back to the user's bank account once the e-wallet account is closed.