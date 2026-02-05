UGC-NET 2025 Result declared: Check scorecard, answer key PDF link, cut off marks The NTA earlier in a post on X (formerly Twitter) stated that the result date for the UGC-NET December examination is February 4, 2026. The UGC-NET exams were conducted from December 31, 2025, to January 7, 2026.

New Delhi:

Putting an end to the long wait of the candidates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday declared the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) December 2025 examination result. As the results are now declared, the candidates can check the scorecard, answer key PDF link, and cut off on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

As per the details released, out of a total of 9,93,702 registered candidates, only 1,76,879 qualified for the exam. Among them, 5,108 candidates qualified for JRF and Assistant Professor, 54,713 for Assistant Professor and admission to PhD, and 1,17,058 for PhD only.

Check result details here

The NTA earlier in a post on X (formerly Twitter) stated that the result date for the UGC-NET December examination is February 4, 2026. The UGC-NET exams were conducted from December 31, 2025, to January 7, 2026.

The candidates can download their scorecard and cut-off marks once the result link is activated. The candidates must be knowing that the UGC NET Provisional answer key was released on January 14.

To check their UGC-NET December 2025 result, candidates required their login credentials, including the application number and date of birth.

UGC-NET December 2025 Result: Here’s how to download result

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on "Download Result For UGC-NET December 2025" under the "Candidate Activity" board on the home page

then you need to log in with your application number and password.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Finally, download and save it for future reference.

UGC NET 2025 December results: Check cut-off marks

The candidates need to know that the UGC NET Cut off marks for the December session depends upon the difficulty level of an exam, feedback of the candidate, number of good attempts across Paper 1 and 2 in all the shifts. The UGC NET 2025 December cut off marks will be announced subject and category-wise.

UGC NET 2025: All you need to know

The candidates should know that the UGC NET is a national-level examination conducted by the NTA in India to determine candidates' eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor and for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). This particular exam is held twice a year in computer-based mode and consists of two papers. While the Paper 1 tests general teaching and research aptitude, the Paper 2 assesses subject-specific knowledge.

It is interesting to note that there is no negative marking, and qualifying the exam makes candidates eligible for academic teaching and research opportunities in Indian universities and colleges.

