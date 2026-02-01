UGC NET December result date 2025 out; big updates for aspirants UGC NET December result date 2025: UGC NET December exam result 2025 is likely to be out by February 4. The candidates can check and download scorecard PDF on the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

New Delhi:

The University Grants Commission–National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December exam result 2025 is likely to be out by February 4, 2026, NTA informed on X. The candidates can check and download UGC NET December scorecard on the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The login credentials to download UGC NET December scorecard PDF are- application number, date of birth. UGC NET December exam 2025 was held from December 31 to January 7, 2026.

UGC NET December scorecard 2025 will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass/ fail status, rank, other details.

How to download UGC NET merit list 2026 PDF

UGC NET merit list 2026 PDF will be available soon on the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

