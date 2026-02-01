President Murmu offers 'dahi-cheeni' to Nirmala Sitharaman ahead of Union Budget 2026 | Watch Union Budget 2026: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday called on President Droupadi Murmu before presenting her record ninth Budget in the Lok Sabha.

New Delhi:

Ahead of presenting the Union Budget in Parliament today, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, along with her team, met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. As per the customary ritual, the President offered the Finance Minister 'dahi-cheeni' (curd and sugar) and gave her blessings. Wearing a magenta silk saree, she was holding a tablet in a red pouch with the national emblem.

Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, Chief Economic Advisor Dr V Anantha Nageswaran, Chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Ravi Agrawal and other officials of the Finance Ministry were seen accompanying the Finance Minister.

Sitharaman is set to present her ninth consecutive Union Budget, which will see her equal former Finance Minister P Chidambaram's record and surpass that of Pranab Mukherjee. Former Prime Minister Morarji Desai continues to hold the record for presenting the most Union Budgets in independent India.

Tradition of 'dahi-cheeni' before the budget

It is to be noted here that Indian culture is deeply rooted in rituals that signify positivity and good fortune. One such tradition is followed every year before the presentation of the Union Budget. As part of this custom, the President offers 'dahi-cheeni' (curd and sugar) to the Finance Minister before they leave to present the budget. In Indian tradition, curd and sugar symbolise prosperity, luck and the successful completion of an important task.

Before tabling the budget, the Finance Minister and her team visit Rashtrapati Bhavan to meet the President. During this courtesy meeting, the President feeds curd and sugar to the Finance Minister as a gesture of goodwill and to bless the nation's upcoming financial roadmap.

Record of budget presentations

Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present her ninth Budget today. Former Prime Minister Morarji Desai holds the record for presenting the highest number of budgets in independent India. He delivered ten budgets in total, including six during his tenure as Finance Minister between 1959 and 1964 and four more between 1967 and 1969. At the second position is former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, who presented nine budgets. With today's presentation, Nirmala Sitharaman will officially match his record and move one step closer to Morarji Desai's historic milestone.