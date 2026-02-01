Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Business
  3. Budget
  4. Stock Market Today On Budget 2026 LIVE: Sensex falls over 100 points, Nifty holds 25,300

  Live Stock Market Today On Budget 2026 LIVE: Sensex falls over 100 points, Nifty holds 25,300

Stock Market On Budget Day 2026: In early trade, market breadth was negative, with 1,078 stocks advancing against 1,346 stocks declining on the NSE. 92 stocks remained unchanged.

Stock Market On Budget Day LIVE.
Stock Market On Budget Day LIVE. Image Source : PTI/Canva
Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Published: , Updated:
Mumbai:

Indian equity markets opened mixed on Sunday, February 1, 2026, as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present her ninth straight Budget. While the 30-share BSE Sensex shed 119.19 points to start the session at 82,388.97, the Nifty added 13.1 points to open at 25,333.75. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 82,269.78 and the Nifty 50 at 25,320.65. The presentation of the Budget for April 2026 to March 2027 fiscal (2026-27) on Sunday is a first in the history of independent India. The Budget 2026 is expected to unveil measures to sustain growth momentum, maintain fiscal discipline, and contain reforms that could buffer the economy from global trade frictions, including US tariffs. Amid this, experts are expected to be volatile during today’s special trading session.

Check all the latest updates on the stock markets on the Budget 2026 day:

 

Live updates :Stock Markets On Budget Day

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 9:19 AM (IST)Feb 01, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Market Opening Bell: Sensex down 119 points, Nifty above 25,300

    Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened mixed on Sunday, February 1, 2026. While the 30-share BSE Sensex shed 119.19 points to start the session at 82,388.97, the Nifty added 13.1 points to open at 25,333.75. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 82,269.78 and the Nifty 50 at 25,320.65. 

  • 9:12 AM (IST)Feb 01, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Sensex, Nifty in green in pre-opening session

    Stock markets are set to begin the session on a positive note as the Sensex rises over 100 points in the pre-opening session, and the Nifty is above 25,300. 

  • 9:01 AM (IST)Feb 01, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Sensex, Nifty likely to begin session on subdued note

    Indian equity benchmarks are likely to begin Sunday’s session on a subdued note, as investors remain focused on the Union Budget presentation. Gift Nifty signals a flat start for the domestic markets.

  • 8:56 AM (IST)Feb 01, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Nifty Outlook

    The 25180 region has held ground so far, preventing a potential collapse to 24715-650-580. Expect swings and attempts to test both extremities of the 25180-400 band. Oscillators’ position permits more upsides, with 25580-800 in sights, but with momentum indicators weak, sustainability is doubted.

  • 8:54 AM (IST)Feb 01, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Will Budget bring investors back into equity?

    According to Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, aside from the Budget, the crash in precious metal prices may bring investors back into equity.

    "Investors don’t have expectations of any major tax reliefs in this Budget since the 2025 Budget delivered huge income tax reliefs. Some tweaking of certain taxes is likely. If there is an increase in exemption for long-term capital gains tax from Rs 1.25 lakhs presently to a higher limit that would be a positive. From the market perspective, a fiscally prudent, growth-oriented Budget is desirable. There are rumours of exemption from long-term capital gains tax for certain categories of FIIs. If this happens, it can trigger a rally in the market," Vijayakumar said.

  • 8:48 AM (IST)Feb 01, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Nirmala Sitharaman to present Union Budget

    The benchmark indices saw narrow-range activity. The Nifty ended 98 points lower, while the Sensex was down by 297 points. As Nirmala Sitharaman prepares to present the Union Budget on February 1, the market is looking for a careful fiscal balancing act - maintaining discipline while protecting growth and stabilising capital flows.  

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business and Budget Section
Stock Market Budget Budget 2026 Union Budget 2026 Nirmala Sitharaman
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\