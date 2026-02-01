Live Stock Market Today On Budget 2026 LIVE: Sensex falls over 100 points, Nifty holds 25,300 Stock Market On Budget Day 2026: In early trade, market breadth was negative, with 1,078 stocks advancing against 1,346 stocks declining on the NSE. 92 stocks remained unchanged.

Mumbai:

Indian equity markets opened mixed on Sunday, February 1, 2026, as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present her ninth straight Budget. While the 30-share BSE Sensex shed 119.19 points to start the session at 82,388.97, the Nifty added 13.1 points to open at 25,333.75. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 82,269.78 and the Nifty 50 at 25,320.65. The presentation of the Budget for April 2026 to March 2027 fiscal (2026-27) on Sunday is a first in the history of independent India. The Budget 2026 is expected to unveil measures to sustain growth momentum, maintain fiscal discipline, and contain reforms that could buffer the economy from global trade frictions, including US tariffs. Amid this, experts are expected to be volatile during today’s special trading session.

Check all the latest updates on the stock markets on the Budget 2026 day: